AUD/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - September 23, 2024

Unless the RBA is surprisingly more dovish than expected at its meeting on Tuesday, Aussie CPI comes in well below expectations on Wednesday, or we see a sharp reversal in risk appetite, the path of least resistance will remain to the upside, in line with our continued bullish AUD/USD forecast.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 23, 2024 6:00 PM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The AUD/USD will be in sharp focus this week with the RBA rate decision, Aussie CPI and US Core PCE price index all due for release later in the week. It is our therefore our featured currency pair of the week. Following the Fed’s 50 basis point rate cut last week, the US dollar has remained under mild pressure against the Aussie and other commodity dollars. The AUD/USD has broken above 0.6850 to reach its highest level since December, when it peaked just beneath the 0.6900 handle. Unless the RBA is surprisingly more dovish than expected at its meeting on Tuesday, Aussie CPI comes in well below expectations on Wednesday, or we see a sharp reversal in risk appetite, the path of least resistance will remain to the upside, in line with our continued bullish AUD/USD forecast.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

Before discussing the week’s main macro drivers, let’s first take a look at the AUD/USD chart:

 

AUD/USD forecast: key levels to watch

 

AUD/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The AUD/USD’s recent move higher has been a real struggle. Concerns over China (Australia’s largest trading partner) and weakness in domestic data has held rates back from staging a more significant rally in light of the Fed’s pivot. So, any bearish technical signs that might emerge this week should not be taken lightly, as rates could easily reverse. The key support levels that need to hold now include 0.6800, 0.6750 and 0.6700. The line in the sand for me now us at 0.6620, marking the recent low and the 200-day average. If rates were to break below this level in the coming days, this would be a clear bearish development. On the upside meanwhile, 0.6870-0.6900 is the next resistance area of the psychologically-important 0.70 handle.

 

 

RBA seen holding steady ahead of Aussie CPI

 

 

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision is looming large on Tuesday, at 05:30 BST. Following the Fed’s dovish rate hike last week, the focus for the AUD/USD traders will be whether the RBA will also turn dovish and signal a rate cut in the coming months. With the Aussie CPI due a day later on Wednesday, you would think the RBA will likely remain tight-lipped about a possible rate cut in the first half of next year. Indeed, RBA Governor Michele Bullock has already said that the central bank won't be swayed by other nations cutting rates, adding that rates won't be cut until inflation drops into the 2 to 3 per cent target zone. CPI fell to 3.5% y/y in July, down from 3.8% the month before. In August, it is seen easing further to 2.8% annual rate.

 

Will the US dollar selling stop?

 

For the US dollar, a lot will depend on incoming data now. The Fed was half expected to cut by 50 basis points anyway last week, and now that surprise factor looks to be priced in. Thus, for the US dollar to weaken further, traders will need to see further evidence of an economic slowdown, especially in the jobs market.

 

Today’s release of the PMI data was mixed, with the services sector being more or less in line with the expectation and manufacturing weakening to 47.0 from 47.9 contrary to expectations of a slight improvement. Later this week, we will have CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday), New Home Sales (Wednesday), Final GDP estimate (Thursday) and Core PCE index (Friday) among the data highlights. Thursday will be a rather busy day for Fed speakers too.

 

The Fed delivered a 50-basis point rate cut last week and signalled 50 more is to come before the year is out, while lowering its growth and inflation forecasts. The Fed chief said the 50-bps cut to mark the unwinding process of its historic tightening campaign would limit the risks of a downturn while the economy is still strong, saying that future moves would be based on how the economy and inflation performs. The Fed is clearly not worried about inflation anymore, but any upside surprises in the Core PCE data could throw a spanner into the works. If so, this could turn the AUD/USD forecast bearish again.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Forex Currency pair of the week Trade Ideas FX

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
Bullish bets on VIX rise heading into US election: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
October 14, 2024 01:05 AM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Down, but not out
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 13, 2024 06:00 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD: Bullish rates reversal signals US dollar downside risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 11, 2024 03:21 AM
        united_states_01
        USD Price Action After the Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 8, 2024 05:21 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.