AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar

It has been a turbulent 24 hours for markets with Wall Street indices extending losses, dragging AUD/USD and copper prices lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 2:53 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It has been a turbulent 24 hours for markets with Wall Street indices extending losses, USD rebounding back above its 200-day MA, copper plunging to a 3-month low and the VIX hitting a 3-month high. And there are a mixture of drivers behind the moves.

 

The uncertainty over Biden’s stance to run, who could replace him and the increasing likelihood that we’re in for Trump round two is making its mark on sentiment. And whilst there were not high hopes of Beijing unveiling strong reforms at their Third Plenum, they managed to disappoint low expectations.

 

Keeping in mind that retail sales and growth figures fell short of the mark ahead of the big event, the lack of specific reforms being announced weighed heavily on copper prices, seeing futures fall nearly 3% during the worst day in five weeks.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

 

Copper and AUD/USD track sentiment lower

Copper futures have fallen -18% since the YTD high set in May. The decline is currently within its third leg lower, and bearish momentum has accelerated to suggest further losses may await. However, Tuesday’s low found support around the 61.8% Fibonacci level, high-volume node (HVN) and held above the 200-day EMA. The daily RSI (2) is also oversold to suggest a little mean reversion higher could be on the cards over the near term.

 

Despite the potential for a bounce, the core view is for copper prices to fall to $4 near the 78.6% Fibonacci level and HVN, which could be confirmed with a break below the 200-day EMA (4.236).

 

We’d likely need to see sentiment improve overall before assuming a decent recovery for copper prices, but it is something for bears to at least consider around these levels as they may prefer to sell into strength. And with AUD/USD sharing a strong correlation with copper prices on the 1-hour chart this past week, lower copper likely points to a weaker Aussie over the near term.

20240719copper

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

If copper prices fall further under the current regime, then in all likelihood AUD/USD will also. However, AUD/USD is hugging 67c ahead of China’s open, so perhaps there is the potential for a bounce here to (assuming copper prices can).

 

0.6689 is a key level for bulls to defend, as a break beneath it assumes a retest of the 50-day EMA at 0.6668. We should keep in mind that AUD/USD has not seen a daily close beneath the 50-day EMA since June 7, and even that marked a swing low. Therefore, we may need to see prices break below 0.6650 to assume a much deeper pullback. And that assumes Wall Street indices have extended their losses and copper prices are indeed headed for $4.

 

And with Trump, potential trade wars and a Democratic Party in disarray, it is not an impossible scenario.

20240719audusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD/USD Forex Copper

Latest market news

View more
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 02:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
Yesterday 01:12 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
Yesterday 11:35 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
Yesterday 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:53 AM
    stocks_02
    VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:14 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:35 AM
        aus_08
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:25 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.