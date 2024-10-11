AUD/USD: Bullish rates reversal signals US dollar downside risk

If you want clues on directional risks for the US dollar, there are worse places to look than US 2-year Treasury note futures. As one of the most liquid futures contracts globally, the price signals it provides can be very informative for broader markets, especially in the FX universe.

Friday 4:21 AM
  • Rising US bond yields have helped fuel US dollar strength recently
  • US 2-year Treasury note futures staged a bullish reversal on Thursday, generating a signal that we may have seen the highs for yields near-term
  • AUD/USD may benefit from an environment of lower US yields

Overview

If you want clues on directional risks for the US dollar, there are worse places to look than US 2-year Treasury note futures, shown in the left-hand pane in the chart below. As one of the most liquid futures contracts globally, the price signals it provides can be very informative for broader markets, especially in the FX universe.

Did we just see the highs for US yields?

Having tumbled most of October, implying higher US yields given the inverse relationship between the two, the price action this week looks potentially important. We saw the price take out long-running uptrend support on Wednesday before staging a large bullish reversal on Thursday despite another hot US inflation report.

The bounce off the 200-day moving average on big volumes delivered not only a hammer candle but also took the price back above former uptrend support, delivering a bullish signal that suggests directional risks for yields may be skewing lower. You can see that in the right-hand pane with the daily chart of US 2-year bond yields which hit multi month highs on Thursday before reversing lower.

But it’s the correlation analysis beneath the chart that I want you to focus on, looking at the strength of the relationship 2-year yields have had with a variety of FX pairs over the past fortnight. USD/JPY has a score of 0.9 with USD/CNH not far behind at 0.89, signalling that where yields have moved over the past two weeks, the pairs have almost always followed.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD have experienced similarly strong relationships over the same period with scores ranging from -0.88 to -0.96, the only difference being where yields have moved, they’ve usually done the opposite.

The broader readthrough is that shorter-dated US yields have been influencing US dollar direction recently, with rising rates fuelling dollar strength. But given the bullish signal from US 2-year Treasury note futures on Thursday, if we just saw the lows, it implies we may have also seen the highs for US yields and the US dollar.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

AUD/USD reverses from 50DMA

Having been among the hardest hit from US dollar strength, the prospect of lower US bond yields may help spark a reversal in AUD/USD.

Looking at the daily chart, the close above the 50-day moving average on Thursday has provided a setup for longs with appealing risk-reward, allowing for a stop to be placed below for protection.

I’m not rushing in given momentum indicators continue to provide bearish signals, but if the price tests and/or holds above the 50DMA you could enter longs targeting a push towards either .6800 or the downtrend currently located around .6830. You could also wait to see whether the price eases back towards .6700, providing another long setup where a stop can be placed beneath for protection. Targets would be identical.

One risk to consider with this trade is the potential for disappointment from China’s latest stimulus measures that will be unveiled on Saturday. Based on media speculation regarding the size of the fiscal package, expectations look modest relative to major stimulus programs of the past, creating two-way directional gap risk for AUD/USD on Monday morning.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.