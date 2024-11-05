AUD/USD bounces into RBA, USD/JPY saved by the 200-day SMA

AUD/USD was off to a flying start on Monday with its bullish opening gap. And it could be given another bump if last week's hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI data forces the RBA to up their hawkish rhetoric today. It is then in the hands of the US election as to which way AUD/USD travels next.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 4, 2024 9:46 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The RBA are extremely unlikely to change their cash rate today, given quarterly CPI and PPI data was above expectations last week. Besides, their statement retained their slight hawkish undertone in September, and if it is to be revised there is a case it could be slightly more hawkish. And that could further support AUD/USD which remains oversold to my eyes.

 

20241105dashboardCI

 

But of course, the real market driver today and tomorrow will be the US election. That could see volatility subside as we approach the big event, before it rises as some of the earlier results pour in. But there is a decent chance that we won’t know the winner by tomorrow and that it could drag on for a few days into the FOMC meeting.

 

As a reminder, below are average returns for key markets either side of the election, which could point towards a rise for US indices into Tuesday’s close if history copies its tracks its historical average. But it should be remembered that no two elections are the same.

 

Economic Calendar (times in AEDT, GMT+11)

  • 09:00 – AU services PMI (Markit Economics)
  • 09:00 – RBNZ Orr speaks
  • 11:00 – NZ commodity price index
  • 14:30 – RBA interest rate decision (no change expected)
  • 16:00 – SG retail sales
  • 21:00 – US presidential election

 

 

My basic playbook for the election is as follows:

  • Trump leading: Long USD, long JPY, short commodities, commodity FX, short Wall Street
  • Harris leading: Short USD, short JPY, long commodities, long commodity FX, long Wall Street

20241029frTABLE

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

Mean reversion kicked in on Monday with a large bullish opening gap above 66c, just shy of the 200-day average. I continue to suspect that the selloff is overdone and that we could eventually see a move towards 0.6680, near its 100-day EMA, upper 1-week implied volatility band and weekly VPOC (volume point of control).

 

The 4-hour chart shows prices are trying to fill the opening gap. It also shows the recent cycle lows found support around a weekly VPOC (0.65514) so any low-volatility retracements towards it could appeal to bullish swing traders.

 

Of course, the US Presidential election will be in full swing over the next 24-48 hours, which can bring pockets of undesirable volatility and fickle price action along the way. So extra caution may be required.

20241105audusd

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

The daily chart remains in an established uptrend, although it has failed to extend its rally to 154 and price action has becomes choppy. Over the past three days we have seen a bearish outside bar and a 2-bar bearish reversal (dark cloud cover), but the 200-day SMA has so far provided support.

 

The 200-day SMA is likely to be a pivotal level going forwards. Also note the cluster of support around 152 which includes historical lows and thew 2022 MOF intervention level, also making it an area of interest for traders. The 1-week implied volatility band has also blown out with a US election and FOMC meeting on tap.

20241105usdjpy

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session Forex AUD USD USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.