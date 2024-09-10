AUD/USD, ASX 200 SPI futures: On alert for reversal patterns ahead of US inflation

Riskier asset classes have often performed well ahead of US CPI reports recently. For AUD/USD and Australia’s ASX 200 SPI futures, such an environment should be advantageous for near-term gains. However, while the Aussie dollar may have room to run, for Australian equities, that will take them back into territory where they’ve struggled to overcome in the past.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 10, 2024 1:09 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Risk assets have often performed well ahead of recent US CPI reports
  • Another weak report is expected on Wednesday, potentially bolstering the case for the Fed to cut by 50 in September
  • AUD/USD struggled to push above the 50DMA on Monday after falling through it on Friday
  • Australian ASX 200 SPI futures are nearing territory littered with prior reversal patterns

Overview

Riskier asset classes have often performed well ahead of US consumer price inflation reports recently given the likelihood of further softening in housing categories. For AUD/USD and Australia’s ASX 200 SPI futures, such an environment should be advantageous for near-term gains. However, while the Aussie dollar may have room to rally, for Australian equities, that will take them back into territory where they’ve struggled to overcome in the past.

US CPI overrides today’s economic data

I don’t want to totally dismiss the importance of Australian consumer and business confidence figures released on Tuesday, nor China’s latest trade report, but those releases will pale in significance to Wednesday's US CPI report give the implications on how the Fed may proceed with interest rates.

So many markets have been closely aligned with shifts at the front of the US yield curve recently, and I doubt that will change given the difference between a 25 or 50 basis point rate cut from the Fed in September may come down to details in the inflation report.

With US Treasury auctions of three, 10 and 30-year debt scheduled later in the week, it could also heavily influence demand given inflation expectations are a big part of determining relative fair value.

Fed rate cut pricing needs a weak CPI report to be sustained

Heading into the inflation report, Fed funds futures are pricing in around 32 basis points of cuts for the FOMC September meeting, implying a less than quarter chance of a 50 being delivered. Over the course of 2024, 114 basis points are priced with 221.5 expected over the next year. They’re big numbers, no doubt, but even easing of that magnitude would only get the funds rate back to levels where the Fed believes it will neither add to nor detract from inflationary pressures.

Fed rate cut pricing Sep 10 2024

I’m no expert in slicing and dicing the CPI report, but what I know is another modest 0.2% increase in inflation ex-food and energy is expected. With housing components continuing to moderate, generating a disinflationary trend as the largest component in the inflation basket, it may take big increases elsewhere to create an upside surprise.

Should we see another 0.2% gain, the read-through to the Fed’s preferred underlying inflation gage, the core PCE deflator, would point to downside risks given housing is a smaller component in that measure.

In such a scenario, unless the data is so weak that it raises concerns about rapidly softening demand, riskier asset classes are likely to enjoy the prospect of a slightly softer US dollar and lower risk-free Treasury yields.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

AUD/USD doing battle with the 50DMA

AUD/USD was unable to benefit from the bounce in commodity prices on Monday, hinting the move in those markets was just a countertrend rally following recent losses. The strength in the US dollar against the Japanese yen was another inhibiting factor, keeping the dollar firm despite the positive risk tone.  However, with short-term market positioning now arguably less stretched, and with the focus on the US inflation report, it may provide a window for the Aussie to outperform.

AUD Sep 10 2024

While there’s no obvious bottoming pattern on the daily chart, those looking for a bounce in the near-term could consider buying dips towards .6656 with a stop below .6648 for protection. Possible targets include .6698 or the intersection of horizontal and downtrend resistance around .6750.

Right now, RSI (14) and MACD are generating negative signals on momentum, so don’t rush in unless you see an obvious signal to get bullish. For mine, if the price were to push through the 50-day moving average, it would improve the prospects of the trade considering how consistently respected it’s been in recent months.

ASX 200 SPI futures near key level

As for ASX 200 SPI futures, the bounce from the 50-day moving average was impressive on the back of decent volumes, sowing the seeds for the bullish candle that printed in overnight trade. With banks, materials and energy sectors outperforming on Wall Street, it bodes well for Australia’s three largest sectors by market cap.

ASX Sep 10 2024

However, while momentum indicators are generating bullish signals, futures have returned to levels littered with failed breaks and topping patterns. Personally, after the big move we’ve seen, I’m prepared to wait to see whether the price can take out the highs set earlier this year. The recent track record is not great, making the risk-reward for going long at these levels look anything but compelling. If we see a bullish break, great. But if we see another obvious topping pattern, be prepared to fade the bounce.

Support is located at the 50-day moving average, 7871 and 7794. On the topside, watch for selling around 8080 where the last three bullish moves have failed.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Forex AUD/USD Indices ASX

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.