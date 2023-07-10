AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 10th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 9, 2023 11:31 PM
59 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Whilst Friday’s nonfarm payroll showed ‘only’ 209k jobs added compared to 225k expected and 306k prior, it’s still a healthy number that won’t deter the Fed from hiking further. Especially with unemployment at 3.6%
  • Wall Street initially rallied but was unable to hold onto gains, closing slightly lower on Friday
  • But the slower jobs number weighed on the US dollar which was the weakest forex major on Friday and second of last week (that title goes to the Canadian dollar)
  • Fed fund futures now imply a 93% chance of a Fed hike this month, and for that to be the final hike of the cycle
  • A strong employment report for Canada saw USD/CAD form a bearish engulfing day and bearish hammer on the weekly chart
  • The Japanese yen continued to broadly strengthen on Friday, sending USD/JPY to a 2-week low just shy of 421, during its worst day in two months (and closing with a bearish engulfing week)
  • EUR/USD closed at an 8-day high and now trades less than a days’ average range away from the 1.1012 high
  • GBP/USD reached our 1.2800 target outlined last week, and shows the potential to break above the June high and make a run for the 1.30 handle
  • USD/CHF accelerated lower after rolling over from 0.90 resistance on Thursday, and shows the potential to probe the YTD low of 0.8820
  • WTI crude oil is also rallying which could make the increasingly short speculators question their positioning, with oil now showing the potential to retrace and potentially break above $75

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • View The Week Ahead for a look at this week’s economic data and themes
  • 09:50 – Japan’s current account, bank lending
  • 11:30 – Australian building approvals (revised), business turnover
  • 11:30 – China CPI, PPI
  • Fed members speak (Daly 00:00, Mester 01:00, Bostic 02:00)

 

20230709moversCI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • 92% of the ASX 200 stocks declined on Friday during its worst day for four months
  • A bearish engulfing / outside week formed
  • Although the market held above 7,000 – a key line of defence for bulls to defend
  • SPI 200 futures were 0.36% higher by Friday’s close
  • The ASX is expected to open above the June 26th low today
  • Potential for some mean reversion (7100 and 7145 are nearby resistance levels)
20230709asxglanceCI

20230710asx200ci

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:


AUD/USD formed a small bullish hammer for a second consecutive week, and last week’s candle was a bullish inside week. The weekly candles also show a double bottom around 0.66, and Friday’s bullish engulfing candle forms a higher low on the intraday charts and has taken prices to the top of its 0.66 – 0.67 range. Basically, demand is building which suggests a bullish breakout is on the cards. However, Friday’s rally looks stretched over the near-term, and we’d prefer to see prices retrace further and seek evidence of a swing low (such as the support zone around 0.6660) ahead of an anticipated break higher. A softer US inflation report (Tuesday US, Wednesday AM Australia) could certainly help with the bullish case.

20230710audusdCI

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Trade Ideas Asian Open

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Yesterday 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:55 PM
ATR indicator: What is the average true range in trading?
Yesterday 02:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:54 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2023 10:09 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 14, 2023 03:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.