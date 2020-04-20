AUD slightly impacted by Chinese GDP contraction

On Friday, China reported that its first-quarter GDP shrank 6.8% on year

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2020 4:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD slightly impacted by Chinese GDP contraction

On Friday, China reported that its first-quarter GDP shrank 6.8% on year (worse than the -6.0% expected), the first economic contraction in nearly 30 years. Industrial production also fell 1.1% in March (better than the -6.2% estimated) and retail sales declined 15.8% (worse than -10.0% expected). Australian economy is closely linked to China but those data had little impact on AUD.

From a technical point of view, the pair remains on the upside and now stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue) as the daily RSI stands within its buying area between 50 and 70. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.6165. The nearest resistance would be set at previous overlap at 0.6470 and a second one would be set at set at Mar. 9 top at 0.6685 in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Dollar Australia

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
February 2, 2024 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
February 2, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

jobs_07
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 18, 2024 05:19 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.