aud slides ahead of super mario announcement 31082013

AUD is the only standout difference this morning versus other G10 pairs ahead of the ECB and BoE policy meetings today, following a weaker jobs […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2013 5:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD is the only standout difference this morning versus other G10 pairs ahead of the ECB and BoE policy meetings today, following a weaker jobs report from Australia.

The employment change came in at 1.1k versus the expected 10k and the previous 9.1k. Full-time employment change fell to -27.9k versus the previous 5k as the participation rate came in at 64.8% – against the consensus of 64.9% – although I will stress that this has been a volatile reading over 2013. The data saw the AUD drop 50 points but stayed within the recent 0.9450-0.9550 range.

The BoE meeting today is unlikely to provide any policy change, with the focus likely to be on the inflation report next week; leaving the ECB as today’s main event following last week’s dismal inflation number, which triggered market expectations of a rate cut this month.

I think a cut is unlikely today, with ECB President, Mario Draghi, likely to continue with a dovish rhetoric highlighting the fragile nature of the euro area economy whilst further emphasising that rates are likely to remain at or below levels for an extended period of time.

This is a reminder to the markets that the ECB have all the tools available to stimulate the economy; including a further LTRO, while setting the stage for a December rate cut should the incoming data highlight further downside risks to the inflation outlook.

The data highlight this morning is the industrial production reading from Germany, with weekly jobless claims and US preliminary GDP data from across the pond this afternoon ahead of the jobs report tomorrow.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3450-1.3420-1.3385  | Resistance 1.3555-1.3575-1.3600

 


USD/JPY

Supports 98.30-97.80-97.45  | Resistance 98.80-99.00-99.30

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6020-1.5985-1.5905   | Resistance 1.6125-1.6205-1.6260

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.