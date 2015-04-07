aud rebounds as the rba surprises 437102015

FX markets continue to trade with volatility as a liquidity-reduced Easter Monday saw the dollar bounce back from a data-demised Good Friday. The market has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 7, 2015 6:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX markets continue to trade with volatility as a liquidity-reduced Easter Monday saw the dollar bounce back from a data-demised Good Friday. The market has been adjusting to below consensus data from the US in Q1 which has been attributed to the impact of poor weather conditions. The labour market report on Friday didn’t escape the downturn, which has led to suggestions that a US rate rise could be pushed out further as some now see a lift-off not commencing at all in 2015.

This week, the market will look for any discussions on the data weakness from the FOMC minutes as all eyes will now turn to the Q1 GDP release on April 20th. Forecasts have dropped to 1%, which even by adverse weather conditions is a long way from the 5% pace that was seen in the middle of 2014. The market is hanging onto the history of 2014, which shows that while weather conditions do matter, so too do the subsequent uplifts – although I do note that the dollar strength in 2015 may quash this similarity.

The euro continues to trade under pressure this morning as weaker PMI data across Europe adds to the technical failure of the 1.1050 level following the US jobs report. A rally in equity markets gives the dollar a boost from a risk-positive environment.

The RBA remains on hold at 2.25%, surprising the markets in what was the main event of the Asian session. The RBA’s April statement is remarkably similar to last month’s, with the only changes being new specific references to the falling capex and terms of trade, but references to further easing being appropriate remained as they outlined the need to analyse the impact of previous rate cuts. The market had priced in a 75% probability of a cut so it is not surprising to see the AUD trading 1% in European trading.

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0810-1.0615-1.0580 | Resistance 1.1050-1.1080-1.1170

USD/JPY
Supports 119.30-118.80-118.20 | Resistance 120.60-121.55-122.45

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4810-1.4740-1.4635 | Resistance 1.4990-1.5030-1.5170

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.