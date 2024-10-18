AUD/JPY looks set for a breakout, crude oil mulls bounce from $70

With Wall Street indices holding up and Australia's strong employment report holding up the Aussie in a weak-yen environment, AUD/JPY looks set for a breaking. Crude oil looks ready for a cheeky bounce too.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 17, 2024 11:11 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

EUR/USD sank to an 11-week low after the ECB delivered a dovish 25bp cut and US data once again exceeded expectations. The 25bp cut marked the ECB’s first back-to-back easing in thirteen years, and their third cut this year. High rates have hurt investment and economic growth according to the ECB, although Lagarde maintains that they are on track for a soft landing.

 

US retail sales blew past expectations and initial jobless claims fell, which now brings into question whether the Fed will need to cut twice this year. Retail sales increased 0.4% in September (0.1% expected) and core retail sales came in a healthy 0.5% m/m (0.1% expected, prior revised up to 0.2% from 0.1%). +

 

The US dollar index is now on track for its third week higher and to close firmly above 103. EUR/USD has provided an impressive 14 bearish candles over the past 15, USD/JPY closed above 150 for the first time since July and USD/CAD formed a bullish engulfing day (with bets of a 50bo BOC cut helping).

 

20241018moarketsCI

  

Australia’s latest employment report dealt a harsh blow to anyone calling for the RBA to cut rates. 64.1k jobs were added, which is over 20k above expected and nearly 40k over prior. And 51.6k of that job growth stemmed from full time roles. The participation rate also reached a record high of 67.2% and unemployment remained at a decent 4.1%. The RBA’s cash rate futures curve has fully priced in a cut by May, although many are now speculating that the RBA may not even cut this year. And if inflation continues to slow at the steady pace it is and unemployment remains as robust as it has, there is a solid case for the cash rate to remain in pause mode.

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

We have a host of data from China today, including growth figures for Q3. Naturally, it warrants a look from the perspective of global growth pressures, but we also need to factor in that Beijing’s recently announced stimulus won’t be captured in the backward-looking data sets. Therefor its market impact may be limited.

 

Tokyo inflation figures can provide a 3-week lead on Japan’s nationwide CPI. But unless it comes in particularly strong then traders its impact may be muted given the BOJ’s reluctance to tighten policy faster than a snail’s pace.

 

Bets are on that the BOE are set to cut rates at least twice more this year, and those bets would be bolstered an potentially weigh further on the British pound should UK retail sales come in soft.

 

FOMC members are hitting the wires again, and I see little reason for them to unveil a dovish show. US data continues to surprise to the upside,

 

  • 10:30 – JP consumer price inflation (Tokyo)
  • 12:30 – GDP, industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices, unemployment, NBS press conference
  • 17:00 – UK retail sales
  • 22:30 – building permits
  • 00:30 – FOMC member Bostic speaks
  • 01:00 – FOMC member Kashkari speaks
  • 01:30 – US GDPnow
  • 03:30 – FOMC member Bostic speaks

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

 

AUD/JPY technical analysis:

Over the past 10 days AUD/JPY has oscillated around its 100-day average. And the bias is for an upside break of this sideways range, given the bullish trend the led prices into it and the bullish range-expansion day seen on Thursday. The daily RSI (14) is also confirming the trend higher and nowhere near the overbought level.

 

While not a textbook example, it could be deemed a bull flag on the daily chart. And the 100% projection from the ‘mast’ lands just above thew 103 handle, which itself is just above the June low. From here, bulls could seek low-volatility dips towards Wednesday’s low to increase the potential reward to risk ratio. The 200-day SMA AT 100.23 or the 100 handle itself many also provide support along the way.

 

The 102 handle and monthly R1 pivot just above it may also provide resistance along the way.

20241018audjpy

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis:

Over the past seven days, WTI crude oil has fallen over 11%. However, bearish momentum over the past three has waned and it trying to form a base around $70. The daily RSI (2) reached oversold on Tuesday and remained there on Wednesday before curling higher yesterday. A gravestone doji also formed yesterday to send further suggest a swing low could be near – if not in already.

 

I’m not looking for anything glamorous here, but I suspect crude oil prices are in for a bounce. And $72 looks achievable, with the monthly R1 and 200-day EMA sitting just above it.

20241018wti

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session Forex AUD JPY WTI

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 17, 2025 09:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.