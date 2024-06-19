AUD/JPY nears 2013 high, focus shifts to Australian inflation report

A relatively hawkish meeting from the RBA has supported AUD over the past 24 hours, sent AUD/JPY to an 11-year high and made next week's inflation report the more important.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:38 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Summary of RBA minutes:

  • Inflation has fallen substantially since its peak in 2022
  • But the pace of decline has slowed in the most recent data
  • Broader data indicate continuing excess demand in the economy
  • Consumption over the past year was stronger than previously suggested
  • At the same time, output growth has been subdued, and consumption per capita has been declining
  • The persistence of services price inflation is a key uncertainty
  • Output growth in most advanced economies appears to have troughed, with improvement in US and China’s economic outlooks and many commodity prices have picked up
  • The Board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range
  • Recent data has reinforced the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation

 

20240619auCPI

 

The RBA held the cash rate at 4.35% and is likely to do so for some time. However, the statement reinforced the need to be vigilant to upside risks for inflation, the decline of which has slowed. Governor Bullock reiterated that they had discussed holding or hiking at this meeting, with no mention of a cut, maintaining the slightly hawkish undertone.

 

The odds of the RBA hiking at their next meeting remain low at just 10%, although it has doubled from 5% ahead of the meeting. This slight increase in the possibility of a hike has also seen expectations of their first cut brought forward to April 2025 from July.

 

I'll stand my ground that the RBA does not want to raise rates unless absolutely necessary. Call me cynical, but it is a political nightmare for the freshly appointed RBA governor to hike rates during a cost-of-living crisis, assuming she doesn't want to be ousted like her predecessor. So at best, I suspect the 'discussion' to hike has been introduced like a bogeyman to manage inflation expectations. Still, if inflation points the wrong way next week, it certainly piles the pressure on the RBA to act and likely supports the Australian dollar in the process. This makes next week's monthly CPI report all the more important.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

AUD performance by Tuesday’s close:

  • AUD/JPY +0.8% (11-year high)
  • AUD/NZD +0.5% (2-week high)
  • AUD/USD +0.7% (3-day high)
  • AUD/CAD +0.6% (4-day high)
  • AU 2-year yield +3 basis points

 

 

AUD/JPY technical analysis:

20240619audjpy

Just over halfway through the month of June, AUD/JPY is on track for its fifth consecutive month higher. Such a bullish sequence has not been seen since April 2021, which was just ahead of its May high. And in similar fashion, upside volatility for the month is waning. If AUD/USD were to close around current levels, it would leave a hanging man reversal month to warn of a reversal.

Furthermore, the 2013 high is within close proximity. RSI (2) is overbought on the monthly and daily timeframe and a bearish divergence has formed on the weekly. RSI (14) is also overbought on the monthly, and very close to being so on the daily.

 

With AUD/JPY trading just 25 pips below the 2013 high, it seems likely the market could at least test this level. But as I warned on the USD/JPY chart, I am guard for false breaks and pullbacks (if not reversals) back below it. For now, the trend structure on the daily chart is firmly bullish and any dip lower is likely to appeal to bullish swing traders whilst prices remain above the 103 handle.

 

 

AUD/NZD technical analysis:

20240619audnzd

A weak service PMI report from New Zealand took the wind out of the RBNZ’s hawkish twist at their last meeting, and this has helped AUD/NZD rise to a 4week high. It is also up for a fourth consecutive session, although resistance looms.

 

Prices have tease the April low, and with RSI (2) overbought and the rise looking extended, I’m on guard for a period of consolidation or a retracement. Yet the strength of the move from the suggest further upside potential after the anticipated pullback.

 

Bulls cold seek dis towards the 1.0825 HVN or 1.08 handle with 1.09 and 1.095 now in focus for bulls.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD JPY Forex RBA Australia

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, copper rout reverses course, turning point in the making?
Today 05:27 AM
Gold dancing to its own tune, placing emphasis on price for direction
Today 02:17 AM
158 continues to defy USD/JPY bulls, AUD/USD rebounds in style
Yesterday 11:27 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Papa Dow Diverges from SPX and NDX
Yesterday 01:57 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX unchanged after weaker retail sales ,Fed speakers are in focus
Yesterday 01:45 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on French election
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Molten metal
Hang Seng, copper rout reverses course, turning point in the making?
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:27 AM
    gold_03
    Gold dancing to its own tune, placing emphasis on price for direction
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:17 AM
      Forex trading
      158 continues to defy USD/JPY bulls, AUD/USD rebounds in style
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:27 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD outlook hinges on French election
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.