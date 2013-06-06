aud in freefall as we look to ecb thursday 16002013

AUD took centre stage in the FX space overnight following another disappointing session for equities after the US market closed down over 200 points. The […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 6, 2013 5:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD took centre stage in the FX space overnight following another disappointing session for equities after the US market closed down over 200 points. The lifestyle currency saw fresh lows overnight as stops and option barriers were triggered through the much touted 0.9500 level. The catalyst for the move comes from a Nikkei opening up below 13,000, with AUD/JPY selling noted as Australia’s trade surplus came in weaker than expected at AUD28mn. My sources are, however, note that huge barriers reside in the 0.9380-0.9400 region and will be vigorously defended.

Note the Nikkei has now reversed all the gains it had made since BoJ day on the 4th of April where aggressive stimulus measured were announced in the new era of Abeconomics.

The dollar is trading with a softer tone across the rest of the G10 space ahead of the US jobs data tomorrow as the market continues to focus on the FED tapering debate with the dollar bulls sitting very nervously after yesterday’s poor ADP report following on from Monday’s dismal ISM data.

Today is all about the BoE and ECB meetings, with this being BoE Governor King’s last meeting with Mark Carney taking the reins as of next month. I note a US investment house now expects no further QE from the BoE following some stronger UK data releases of late notably the stronger PMI data this week. Personally I feel the arrival of Carney will bring the UK a FED style policy which will target certain aspects of the economy, notably unemployment. Like the BoE meeting today I expect no change in policy from the ECB with the attention being on Draghi’s words at 1.30pm and updated economic forecasts and any discussions on the negative rates debate.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3040-1.2940-1.2840 | Resistance 1.3145-1.3200-1.3240


USD/JPY

Supports 98.00-97.30-97.00 | Resistance 99.50-100.00-100.45


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5380-1.5335-1.5275  | Resistance 1.5435-1.5485-1.5500

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.