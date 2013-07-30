aud crumbles ahead of confidence data 20002013

AUD has taken centre stage in the FX space overnight, falling 135 points during the Asian session.


July 30, 2013 5:14 PM
AUD has taken centre stage in the FX space overnight, falling 135 points during the Asian session. The move lower started following the release of building approvals data that showed a decline of 6.9% versus an expected rise of 2% -dragging the year on year number down 13% against the consensus forecast of flat.

RBA governor Glenn Stevens then made a speech that now has the futures market pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis point cut from the Australian central bank next week. Mr Stevens said the recent fall in AUD makes sense from a macroeconomic prospective and that he would not be surprised if it fell further over time whilst also suggesting that Q2 inflation data gives room for lower interest rates.

USD/JPY held the technical support at 97.50 suggested in yesterday’s report and with the Nikkei rallying, we have seen USD/JPY reclaim the 98.00 handle as data from Japan overnight saw the unemployment rate drop from 4.1% to 3.9%, with industrial disappointment coming in at -3.3% for June following a rise of 1.9% in May.

Today’s data is all about confidence sentiment surveys from Europe at 10am and the US at 3pm.


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3245-1.3220-1.3160 | Resistance 1.3300-1.3340-1.3380


USD/JPY

Supports 97.85-97.50-96.90 | Resistance 98.50-98.80-99.15


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5320-1.5275-1.5210 | Resistance 1.5350-1.5390-1.5415

