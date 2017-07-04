au stock focus harvey norman further potential corrective rally in progress 1855522017

In our last technical outlook analysis on Harvey Norman dated on 16 May 2017, it had declined as expected and hit the first medium-term support/target […]


July 4, 2017 7:45 PM
In our last technical outlook analysis on Harvey Norman dated on 16 May 2017, it had declined as expected and hit the first medium-term support/target at 3.77.

The recent weakness seen in its share price seen since the start of 2017 had been attributed to the upcoming business operations of e-commerce juggernaut Amazon to be set up in Australia by 2018. Click here for a recap on our previous report.

Let’s us now examine the latest technical elements of Harvey Norman

Medium-term technical outlook on Harvey Norman (ASX: HVN)

Harvey Norman_weekly_04 July 2017

Harvey Norman_daily_04 July 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The recent horrendous plunge of 32% seen from its 28 February 2017 swing high has managed to stall close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the prior major multi-year rally from December 2012 low to August  2016 high. It printed a low of 3.55 on 13 June 2017 coupled with a weekly “Bullish Engulfing” candlestick pattern that has indicated the downside momentum of the recent plunge has started to ease (see weekly chart).
  • In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has started to inch higher after a recent bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. It remains positive above its corresponding support at the 44% level and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 80% seen since 12 August 2016 prior the major swing high of 5.58 seem on 31 August 2016 (see daily chart).
  • The significant medium-term support rests at 3.68 which is defined by the 21 June 2017 swing low and the pull-back support of the recent bullish breakout from a short-term descending channel resistance (depicted in dotted green on the daily chart).
  • The significant medium-term resistances stand at 4.40 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 15 February 2017 high to 13 June 2017 low & the former swing low area of 16 November 2016) follow by 4.60/76 next (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 15 February 2017 high to 13 June 2017 low, the descending trendline from 31 August 2016 high & the pull-back resistance of the former major ascending channel support).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 3.93

Pivot (key support): 3.68

Resistances: 4.40 & 4.60/76

Next support: 3.55 & 3.33

Conclusion

The recent multi-month plunge seen in Harvey Norman from February 2016 has started to see “some light at the end of a dark tunnel” As long as the 3.68 pivotal support holds, it is likely to shape at potential corrective rebound to target the 4.40 resistance and above it may open up scope for a further up move towards 4.60/76 next.

On the other hand, a break below 3.68 is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide to retest the recent June 2016 low of 3.33. Failure to hold above 3.33 may trigger a further decline to test the next support at 3.33 (a Fibonacci cluster and the former range top congestion area from November 2013 to April 2014 – see weekly chart).

Charts are from eSignal

