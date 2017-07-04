au stock focus harvey norman further potential corrective rally in progress 1855522017
In our last technical outlook analysis on Harvey Norman dated on 16 May 2017, it had declined as expected and hit the first medium-term support/target at 3.77.
The recent weakness seen in its share price seen since the start of 2017 had been attributed to the upcoming business operations of e-commerce juggernaut Amazon to be set up in Australia by 2018. Click here for a recap on our previous report.
Let’s us now examine the latest technical elements of Harvey Norman
Intermediate support: 3.93
Pivot (key support): 3.68
Resistances: 4.40 & 4.60/76
Next support: 3.55 & 3.33
The recent multi-month plunge seen in Harvey Norman from February 2016 has started to see “some light at the end of a dark tunnel” As long as the 3.68 pivotal support holds, it is likely to shape at potential corrective rebound to target the 4.40 resistance and above it may open up scope for a further up move towards 4.60/76 next.
On the other hand, a break below 3.68 is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide to retest the recent June 2016 low of 3.33. Failure to hold above 3.33 may trigger a further decline to test the next support at 3.33 (a Fibonacci cluster and the former range top congestion area from November 2013 to April 2014 – see weekly chart).
