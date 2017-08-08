AU Stock Focus AMP at inflection zone for potential bearish reversal

August 8, 2017
This coming Thursday (10 August 2017), AMP Limited will announce its half-yearly FY 2017 earnings results where its operating profit and net income are forecasted to be at AUD507 million and AUD481 million respectively, a turnaround  from its full-year FY 2016 operating profit of AUD423 million and net income of –AUD344 million.

In 2016, sales growth had declined significantly by 52% from a year ago attributed by the underperformance of its life insurance business. AMP’s senior management had announced in its latest growth strategy in May where focus will be on “higher growth and less capital intensive” operations.

One of its growth strategies is to gain a foothold in the China market where it will set up a partnership with China Life Group to offer pension related products to investors or vanilla asset management products across local and international capital markets.

In addition, AMP Capital which is the group’s investment management business will continue to grow its revenue flows via set-ups of new infrastructure and real estate investments funds.  

Let’s us now examine AMP Limited from a technical analysis perspective.

Medium-term technical outlook on AMP (ASX: AMP)


Key technical elements

  • The recent post U.S. presidential rally of 25% from its 09 November 2016 low of 4.39 has stalled at a major descending trendline resistance now at 5.50 in place since the major swing high area of 23 March 2015.
  • The aforementioned descending trendline resistance of 5.50 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster. In addition, the up move from 09 November 2016 low has traced out a bearish chart formation called “ Ascending Wedge which indicates that the up move is just a “relief”/” corrective” rally within a long-term downtrend in place since 23 March 2016 high. The appearance of such “Ascending Wedge” formation and with the recent price action that has also stalled right at the upper boundary (resistance) of the “Descending Wedge” at 5.50 suggests that a potential bearish reversal in price action is imminent.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has started to inch down from its corresponding trendline resistance at the 65% level and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest a revival of downside momentum of price action.
  • The intermediate support rests at 5.10 which is defined by the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”.
  • The key medium-term support rests at 4.39/4.16 (09 Nov 2016 low & former range support of 25 Jun 2013/04 Feb 2014

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 5.50/60

Supports: 5.10, 4.39/4.16 & 3.65

Next resistance: 6.00

Conclusion

The recent multi-month corrective rally of AMP from 09 November 2016 low of 4.39 has reached a significant inflection point where AMP may resume its longer-term down movement in place since 23 March 2015 high.

Thus, as long as the 5.50/60 pivotal resistance holds and a clear break below 5.10 (daily close) is likely to increase the conviction to open up scope for another round of potential bearish impulsive downleg to retest the 4.39/4.16 support zone in the first step.

However, a clearance above 5.50/60 should invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see an extension of the corrective rally to target the next resistance at 6.00

Chart is from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.




          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.