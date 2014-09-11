au jobs fail to inspire aud 73212014

The AUD failed to sustain a move above 0.9200 following very strong jobs data overnight. The Australian unemployment rate fell to a 12-year low of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2014 5:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD failed to sustain a move above 0.9200 following very strong jobs data overnight. The Australian unemployment rate fell to a 12-year low of 6.1%, from 6.4% in July, as employment increased by 121,000 versus the 15,000 that had been the consensus expectation, as the part time component made up the majority of the gains at 106,700. The report was so strong that it prompted a comment from the Australian Bureau of Statistics that said the data had been ‘extensively checked’. The NZD traded in stark contrast to its antipodean neighbour following the RBNZ meeting that remained unchanged. The statement was deemed to be bearish with comments like ‘a period of monitoring and assessment before considering further policy adjustment’. The RBNZ again views the current level of the NZD as ‘unjustified and unsustainable’.

USD/JPY briefly traded on the 107 handle following the first meeting between BoJ Governor Kuroda and PM Abe in five months, as the central banker told the politician that he will do his utmost to achieve the inflation target, adding that he will not hesitate to act if the goal is at risk.

The Scottish independence saga continued with the new Survation Scottish referendum poll revealing a 53% ‘no’ vote against 47% for ‘yes’ for Scottish independence.

On the data front today in Europe we get inflation readings in Germany and France, as the US brings us weekly jobless claims data.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2900-1.2860-1.2820  | Resistance 1.2985-1.3000-1.3050

 

USD/JPY

Supports 106.55-106.10-105.80  | Resistance 107.10-107.55-107.95

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6100-1.6060-1.6000  | Resistance 1.6265-1.6300-1.6340

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.