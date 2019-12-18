AU Employment Finishes the Year On A Good Note

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 18, 2019 8:58 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

More to the point, today’s employment data reduced the odds of RBA cutting in February. For now.

  • Unemployment rate falls to 5.2% (5.3% prior)
  • 39.9k jobs added (highest gain since September 2018)
  • Prior employment read revised lower from +14.7k to -19k
  • Only 4.2k FT jobs though. Still better than -10.3k prior
  • Participation rate just off record highs and steady at 66%

Considering there were some itchy trigger fingers from the bear camp today, in hope of a weak print to confirm a February rate cut, today’s employment figures were annoyingly good. Not great, but in context for a bearish move, annoying.

The lower unemployment rate and higher job creation is the icing on the cake, although it loses a mark for having last month’s job creation revised into negative territory. Still, the Aussie bounced across the board and AUD/JPY is today’s biggest gainer.

Yet there’s still a long way to go before we can be confident RBA won’t cut rates, with another round of employment data and inflation (among many others) to go. For that reason, we still see limited upside on the Aussie from this employment set alone.

Earlier in the session, New Zealand’s GDP figures beat estimates with ‘robust retail figures’ leading the way. This saw AUD/NZD break to fresh lows before Australian employment took it back within range.


We retain our core bearish view on AUD/NZD as outlined yesterday, although today’s data sees it remain within a holding pattern. The failed spike lower lays the potential for a bear-trap, yet whilst prices remain below 1.0500 we anticipate a break lower.

  • Bears could therefor consider fading into minor rallies below 1.0500 or wait for a break below today’s pike low around 1.0350
  • Bearish target is the 1.3000 handle and potentially the cluster of lows between 1.0238 / 1.0286
  • We doubt these lows will break easily though, given their historical significance
  • A break above 1.0500 assumes a deeper retracement and not necessarily a trend reversal, at this stage


AUD/JPY shows the potential to bounce a little high, although the size of any bounce is likely dependant upon risk appetite overall. 74.85 has been respected as support (prior resistance) and the 50-period eMA also acted as springboard for today’s employment set. The 50, 100 and 200-period eMA’s are in bullish sequence and pointing higher, and price action from the highs is reminiscent of a bullish wedge correction pattern.

  • If successful, the pattern projects a target back around the 75.97 highs
  • A break below 74.84 invalidates the near-term bullish bias and brings 74 into focus

Related tags: Australia Forex

Latest market news

View more
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Today 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:40 AM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:28 AM
      Market chart
      USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
        AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 2, 2023 11:16 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.