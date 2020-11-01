ASX200 - Why the plan hasn’t changed

ASX200 Why the plan hasnt changed

After an 8% rally in early October, the ASX200 fell -3.9% last week to leave the ASX200 up just 1.92% on the month and the index down -9.1% year to date.

November 1, 2020 11:30 PM
Close-up of market chart

The majority of October's gains erased as the market was confronted by a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases in Europe and the U.S. The possibility of a contested U.S. election, and the slow realisation that a pre-election U.S. fiscal stimulus deal would not be forthcoming.

Prompting the ASX200 to again respect and reject 6200ish, the top of a five month range and the reason we suggested taking profits on ASX200 longs in previous articles.

“Given the unpredictable nature of 2020 and the limited upside follow-through after trading above 6200, I have followed my suggestion from last week to increase the cash holding in my super portfolio.”

Despite the intersection of the three events above, we intend to follow the previously stated plan and to use the current dip to rebuild core longs. As the window before the U.S. election is closing I commenced doing this today and will add towards range lows, 5800/5700 area.  

The reason for this is the big picture for the stock market has not changed. COVID19 is something that markets and people will learn to live with. The viruses latest surge and subsequent lockdowns make additional stimulus in both Europe and the U.S more certain.  

On a domestic level, Victoria has continued its virus free streak today and is well placed to play its part in a re-opening of Australia’s internal borders before Christmas and the next stage of the Australian economies return to COVID19 “normal”.

Furthermore, economic data released today showed that building approvals unexpectedly surged in September. And that Australian Capital City property prices moved higher for the first time since April. Both numbers, supported by an easing in lending standards and low-interest rates.

In summary, the bias remains for the ASX200 to respect well-established ranges. We like using the current dip to add to core longs looking for a retest and ultimately a break above 6200 into year-end. We would only reconsider this view on a sustained break/close below 5700/5650.

ASX200 - Why the plan hasn’t changed

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of November 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.