ASX200 Rebound Could Appeal To Bears

The ASX200 is on track for its third consecutive bullish session. Yet this may not be enough to keep bears at bay, given the depth of the prior decline.

October 8, 2019 4:10 AM
The ASX200 is on track for its third consecutive bullish session. Yet this may not be enough to keep bears at bay, given the depth of the prior decline.


  • Last week we outlined the potential for ASX200 to mean revert on the weekly charts and Wednesday’s -2.3% decline only reaffirms this view. Now trapped between the 50 and 200-day eMA’s, bears have made a half-hearted attempt to lift the index from its lows – which is something bearish swing traders would be prudent to keep a close eye on.
    We remain bearish below 6,600, the 50-day eMA sits between the 50% and 61.8% retracement levels to provide an additional zone of resistance.
  • From here, we’d like to see a bearish candle such as a hammer or 20bar reversal pattern to suggest the swing high is in. 
  • The 6,475.4 low is the initial target ahead of 6,400 where the 200-day eMA and August low reside.
  • A break above 6,600 invalidates the bearish bias.


JB Hi-Fi has been a strong performer this year, rallying nearly 75% since January’s low. Prior resistance around 33024 has been confirmed as support and acted as a springboard ahead of its breakout from a bull flag. It closed to record highs so there is potential for over-extension over the near-term, but it is difficult to argue with the bullish trend.  

  • The trend remains bullish above 33.24, so traders who prefer to buy the dip could seek bullish setups above this key level
  • Intraday bulls could wait to see if 35 (prior resistance) holds as support


Galaxy Resources has been the bearish trend that has kept on giving. The market topped in January 2018 and has been in a steep decline ever since. Now trading at its lowest level since March 2016, we’re seeing the potential for a short and for it to head towards the Feb 2016 low.

  • The daily trend remains bearish below 1.18, although there’s the potential for mean reversion given RSI dipped into oversold yesterday and prices closed beneath their lower Keltner band for a third consecutive session.
  • Bears could consider fading into minor rallies below the 1.00 – 1.05 area, or wait for bearish reversal candles (such a hammers, pinbars or 2-bar reversals etc) to form below 1.05, before assuming a swing high in in place.


Related tags: Australia 200 Shares market Australia

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.