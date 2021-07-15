RBNZ end QE leaving AUDNZD vulnerable ahead of AU jobs data

ASX200 range holds after stronger AU jobs offset by softer China GDP

A second consecutive hawkish surprise from an RBNZ board meeting today as the bank elected to keep rates on hold at 0.25% as widely expected. However, guidance was changed to reflect that the current level of accommodation could be wound back and that the Large Scale Asset Purchase program (LSAP) would end next week the 23rd of July.

July 15, 2021 1:52 AM
The early termination of the LSAP or QE comes as the biggest surprise. The purpose of the LSAP was to lower long-term interest rates as well as the exchange rate and to underpin economic growth and inflation. The program was scheduled to run until June 2022. 

“The Committee agreed that further asset purchases under the LSAP program were no longer necessary for monetary policy purposes and directed staff to halt purchases by 23 July 2021. 

The bank's assessment of economic activity was upgraded and in the final paragraph of the press release, the following forward guidance was noted: “the Committee agreed that the level of monetary stimulus could now be reduced to minimise the risk of not meeting its mandate.”

As outlined in yesterday's preview, the expectation heading into today's meeting was that the RBNZ would endorse market pricing of a first interest rate hike by November 2021. However, it is now clear that meetings in mid-August and early October are also live. Even more so if Q2 inflation data on Friday is higher than expected. 

Following the announcement, NZDUSD rallied from .6965 to a high near .7020, building on the signs of a base noted yesterday near .6920. AUDNZD has fallen from 1.0700 to a low of 1.0626, leaving it vulnerable to a deeper decline pending the outcome of tomorrow's Australian labour market data for June. 

The market is looking for employment to rise by 25k and the unemployment rate to fall to 5.0%. The labour market remains the main focus of the RBA as it looks for evidence that the faster than expected improvement in the labour market is feeding through into higher wages. 

Providing there is no outsized gain in employment like the one seen last month, the expectation is for AUDNZD to continue lower towards the year-to-date low at 1.0540, with risks below here towards 1.0418.

RBNZ end QE leaving AUDNZD vulnerable ahead of AU jobs data

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 14th of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.