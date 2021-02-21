ASX200 continues to negotiate higher yields and earnings season

Good news over the weekend as the vaccine rollout in Australia commenced. The Federal Government is targeting a fully rolled out Covid-19 vaccine by October. A prerequisite for the re- opening of international borders that brings the economy one step closer to a return to pre-Covid-19 activity levels.

February 21, 2021 10:45 PM
Close-up of market chart

As discussed previously, the Australian economy has experienced a strong run of economic data since the end of 2020, outperforming many of its global peers due to the successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus.

The confidence that this has provided has filtered through into the current ASX200 reporting season (for the first six months of the new financial year July 1 to December 31), in sharp contrast to a June first half reporting season marred by the onset of the pandemic and lockdowns.

Learn more about trading indices

According to Morgan Stanley, beats this season have exceeded misses by a factor of 4.4x. Guidance has returned with 53% of companies providing more detail and the FY21e DPS pay-out is back above 70%.

Notably, bank shareholders have enjoyed the return of more attractive dividends while resource companies have seen the biggest upgrades and are expected to see 50% earnings growth this year. This is behind the record dividend announcements from BHP, Rio and FMG mentioned in last week’s article here.

The biggest headwind to the local market is the ongoing rally in long-end global bond yields which may see the correction in high growth tech stocks continue. Offsetting this, higher yields are supportive of banks and resource stocks. Whether this global stock rotation sparks a correction in global indices remains to be seen.

Technically, while upside progress has been made during February (+2.95%), the price action has been choppy, a pattern that is expected to continue.

On the topside, the upward sloping three-month trend channel should continue to provide good resistance (currently 6950ish). While on the downside, trend channel support is viewed 6700 area, before horizontal support 6520/00ish, my preferred buy zone.

ASX200 continues to negotiate higher yields and earnings season

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 22nd of February 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
Today 01:12 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
Today 11:35 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:53 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
Today 02:25 AM
WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
Today 12:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

Research
USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
By:
Matt Simpson
July 10, 2024 11:01 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 4, 2024 11:20 PM
      Market chart
      Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 2, 2024 10:45 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 SPI futures: Two breakouts, one failure and ample reversal risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 27, 2024 01:22 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.