ASX200 consolidation Part II

After another positive lead from the U.S. stock market that saw the S&P 500 close at its highest level since early March, less than 13% from its all-time highs, it’s been a frustrating session today for followers of the ASX200.

Despite Australia’s progress in containing the coronavirus, and an encouraging partial re-opening of the economy, the ASX200 remains 22% below its all-time high. While we note that the Australian stock market lacks any “FAANG” growth stocks like Amazon or Apple, there is a dark shadow hanging over the local market in the form of a sharp deterioration in the relationship between China and Australia.

May 21, 2020 3:40 AM

After another positive lead from the U.S. stock market that saw the S&P 500 close at its highest level since early March, less than 13% from its all-time highs, it’s been a frustrating session today for followers of the ASX200.

Despite Australia’s progress in containing the coronavirus, and an encouraging partial re-opening of the economy, the ASX200 remains 22% below its all-time high. While we note that the Australian stock market lacks any “FAANG” growth stocks like Amazon or Apple, there is a dark shadow hanging over the local market in the form of a sharp deterioration in the relationship between China and Australia.

Following Australia’s persistence in calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, now backed by approximately 120 countries, China last week suspended beef imports from four Australian abattoirs and imposed an 80% tariff on imports of Australian barley.  

Headlines earlier this week reported that China was considering targeting more Australian exports including wine and dairy. While the impact of tariffs on barley and beef is minimal, less than 0.05% of Australia’s GDP, there are fears that China may turn its attention to Australia’s biggest exports, coal, and iron ore.

Today that threat appears one step closer to reality. The AFR is reporting that a change by China to its inspection procedures for iron ore imports can be used to block Australian exports of iron ore, effective June 1. Iron ore exports account for a significant 3% of Australian GDP.

While it is possible that the timing of the Chinese announcement is a coincidence, the optics are poor. Iron ore mining stock Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) is trading -2.40% lower on the day and the ASX200 has brushed off the positive lead provided by Wall Street to be trading flat, near 5575.

In our last article on the ASX200 from the 4th of May here we called for “four to six weeks of consolidation between 5550 and support at 4850”. Four weeks later this call has turned out to be broadly on the mark.

Looking forward, the 5600 resistance area is shaping as an important technical level in determining whether the ASX200 continues to underperform its global peers or attempts to play some catch up in June. My preference is for the former.

ASX200 consolidation - Part II

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 21st of May 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX

Latest market news

View more
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
Today 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
Today 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Today 12:15 PM
USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
Today 04:48 AM
The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
Today 04:06 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 eye a solid close for the week: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:20 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 14, 2024 11:11 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD ‘rebound’ lacks the enthusiasm of last week’s selloff: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 8, 2024 10:28 PM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD snaps 4-day winning streak, ASX 200 set to follow? Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 7, 2024 10:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.