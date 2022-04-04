ASX200 Afternoon Wrap 4th of April 2022

April 4, 2022 9:18 AM
1 views
Australian flag

The strong seasonal tailwinds that blow during the first half of April have helped the ASX200 add 20 pts (0.27%) today to 7513, as it looks to make it four straight weeks of gains. 

Concerns that Russian war crimes and possible new sanctions on Russia might lead to a Monday morning sell-off eased as crude oil futures opened below $100 p/b and U.S equity futures re-opened little change from Friday’s close.

Nonetheless, the geopolitical disaster in Europe was again the driver as investors sought to increase exposure to Materials and Energy stocks, fuelling the ASX200’s irrepressible march towards all-time highs.

The Materials sector added 1% led higher by a 3% rally in Fortescue Metals (FMG) to $21.70. Mineral Resources (MIN) added 3.43% to $56.46. BHP Group (BHP) added 0.13% to $52.46 and Rio Tinto (Rio) lifted by 0.27% to $120.66.

Utilities also made good gains as AGL(AGL) added 2.82% to $8.03, Origin Energy added 0.63% to $6.43 as did energy stocks. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added 1.04% to $33.02. Santos (STO) added 0.25% to $7.92 while Beach Energy (BPT) added 0.32% to $1.57.

Key IT stocks have made gains as yields marked time ahead of tomorrow’s RBA meeting.

As the RBA is expected to again leave the cash rate unchanged at 0.1%, the real focus will be on any hawkish language that indicates the RBA is moving closer to hiking interest rates for the first time since 2010.

Zip Co (Z1P) added 6.46% to $1.56. Sezzle (SZL) added 5.62% to $1.41, Xero (XRO) added 2.30% to $103.36 and Seek (SEK) gained 1.07% to $29.20. Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) shed 0.15% to $180.23, Appen (APX) closed flat at $6.88, while Life 360 (360) lost 1.57% to $5.65.

The big banks ended lower. Westpac (WBC) fell 0.17% to $23.91. ANZ fell 0.22% to $27.12. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) lost 077% to $103.72, while National Australia Bank (NAB) lost 0.80% to $32.07.

Healthcare names were mostly higher on the day. Cochlear added 1.08% to $225.44. BioTech giant CSL added 0.53% to $267.79, while Ramsay Health Care (RHC) lost 0.16% to $64.35.

Lithium miners made substantial gains. Liontown Resources (LTR) surged 9% to $2.12, Allkem (AKE) lifted by 7.34% to $13.31. Pilbara added 5.54% to $3.62, while Iluka (ILU) shares popped by 6.08% to $12.22 after it received a A$1.25b Federal loan to build a rare earths refinery in WA.

In M&A news, Pendal (PDL) are currently up close to 20% at $31.99 after a A$2.4m bid from rival funds manager Perpetual (PPT).

The AUDUSD is trading higher at .7515, again eyeing the .7555 high of October 2021.

 ASX200 Daily chart 4th of April

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of April 4th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 12, 2023 10:41 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2023 10:58 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI Crude Oil rally stalls below resistance, ASX 200 to hold above 7k?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 10:31 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.