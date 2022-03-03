ASX200 Afternoon Wrap 3rd of March

Surging commodity prices have helped the ASX200 lock in a fifth straight day of gains to close at 7151, +34 points eyeing the 7200 level that it broke down from last week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

March 3, 2022 6:54 AM
Australian flag

In a throwback to pre the current ESG era, it’s been coal mining stocks that have been the star of today’s show, sparked by sanctions on Russia that have resulted in extreme panic in the coal futures market overnight. ICE Newcastle coal futures rallied +46% in a single session.

Russia produces around 15% of both met coal (steel making) and thermal coal (power generation). Elsewhere, Indonesian coal exports are down 20% this year while Australian exports are also lower, making the market very tight and more susceptible to shocks.

In response, Whitehaven Coal (WHC) is up 10.61% today to close at $3.96, Yancoal (YAL) closed 10.98% higher at $4.75, while New Hope Coal (NHC) added 4.27% to close at $2.93.

Crude oil futures surged another 3.64% during today’s session in Asia to be trading near $114.50 p/bbl, up a jaw-dropping 25% for the week. The latest leg of the rally came after buyers of crude oil rejected Russian supply overnight and as OPEC+ maintained its existing policy of increasing output by 400k bpd, despite calls for a supply increase.

 

Beach Energy (BPT) has added 4.67% to close at $1.68. Origin Energy (ORG) added 3.55% to close at $5.84, while Woodside Petroleum (WPL) gained 2.96% to close $31.34.

Another strong day also for the materials sectors as the price of iron ore futures rallied 9% in Asia. Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) added 4.20% to close at $19.37, Rio Tinto (Rio) added 3.72% to close at $127.85, and BHP Group (BHP) finished the session 3.60% higher at $50.06. 

In the day's two key economic events, the notoriously volatile data series that is Australian building approvals collapsed in January, down by 27.9%. The decline was much larger than economists had expected (consensus estimate of -3%).

The January trade surplus increased to $12.9bn from $8.8bn in the prior month. Exports rose strongly, up by 7.6% and imports were down by 1.6% which tells a neat story of Australia’s Terms of Trade currently making fresh record highs.

ASX200 3rd of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 3rd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Commodities

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.