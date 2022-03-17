ASX200 Afternoon Wrap 17th of March 2022

Following a strong lead from Wall Street and building on yesterday's 1.1% rally, the ASX200 closed 1.05% higher today at 7250.8, a 4-week closing high.

March 17, 2022 5:39 AM
Australian flag

The rally despite the ASX24 futures trading platform suffering a four-hour outage due to a "hardware-related" issue. A breakdown that prevented traders from Portfolio Managers at billion-dollar hedge funds to private traders accessing liquidity over today's Australian jobs data for February.

The ASX will undoubtedly receive a please explain from joint regulators ASIC and the RBA. The systems failure may force institutional traders to assess whether the ASX200's suite of futures products can remain part of their trading strategy, particularly if they cannot manage their risk over tier-one domestic data releases.

Turning to markets, the Federal Reserve followed the lead of the ECB last week this morning to deliver a hawkish surprise.

The Feds median dot in 2023 at 2.75% indicates an intention to take the terminal rate firmly above the neutral rate. An imminent start to quantitative tightening was also flagged. Despite this, equity markets ripped higher, contrary to what might have been expected, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

A move that has flowed through into the local IT Sector, which followed up its 3.24% gain yesterday, adding another 3.83% today. Once again, the star of the show, Block (SQ2) added 10.71% to $158.32. Z1P Co (ZIP) added 9.44% to $1.57, Wisetech Global (WTC) added 3.44%, and Xero (XRO) chimed in with a 2.75% gain to $99.83.

Resource stocks have benefiting from China's State Council announcement yesterday, steps to restore confidence in the economy and capital markets. A new Covid treatment strategy was also revealed to balance Covid containment with economic activity. Fortescue Mining (FMG) is the best of the big three mining heavyweights, adding 3.76% to $18.05. BHP Group (BHP) has lifted by 0.95% to $45.61 and Rio Tinto (Rio) added 01.17% to $108.16. Also helped by a 4% rally in iron ore futures in Asia.

The ASX200 Financial Sector added another 1% to test levels not seen since the first week of 2022. ANZ again the best of the big four banks, adding 1.58% to $27.60. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 1.26% to $106.07, eyeing its all-time high at $110.19. National Australia Bank (NAB) added 1.41% to $31.19, while Macquarie Group (MQG) added 1.69% to $192.67.

Still relishing in the joy of the crude oil price trading 30% below last week's high and news that New Zealand will begin opening its borders next month, travel stocks have had another good day Qantas (QAN) shares lifted 1.78% to $5.14, Webjet (WEB) added 1.59% to $5.76, and Flight Centre (FLT) added 1.73% to $19.43.

Despite a rise in the gold price in Asia to $1936 (+0.50%), it’s been a disappointing day for Aussie goldies. Northern Star Resources (NST) fell by -0.56% to $10.48, while Evolution Mining (EVN) fell by 0.67% to $10.48. Newcrest Mining (NCM) traded flat on the day at $25.93.

On the data front Australians labour force data for February was very strong. Employment rose by 77k vs expectations of 40k. The unemployment rate dropped to 4%, its lowest level since 2008 despite the participation rate rising to 66.4%, it highest level on record. 

ASX200 Daily Chart 17th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 17th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Bank Stocks

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Tests 1.28 Resistance, UK Election in One Month
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Fed rates outlook resumes control, eyes on payrolls, ISM services
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
Yesterday 07:23 AM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast :QQQ rises as inflation cools by more than forecast
May 31, 2024 01:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
May 31, 2024 11:00 AM
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
May 31, 2024 03:32 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.