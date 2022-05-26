ASX200 Afternoon Report May 26th 2022

The ASX200 is trading 39 points lower at 7117 at 3.15 pm Sydney time.

In a carbon copy of the price action most days this week, an early rally ran into a wall of selling ahead of 7200, a level that the ASX200 has been pinned below since a sharp selloff in early May.

May 26, 2022 6:31 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 is trading 39 points lower at 7117 at 3.15 pm Sydney time.

In a carbon copy of the price action most days this week, an early rally ran into a wall of selling ahead of 7200, a level that the ASX200 has been pinned below since a sharp selloff in early May.

Large institutional orders often cause price action like this, imprinting like footprints in the sand. The most likely cause of the selling fears is that China’s economic slowdown is spiralling through the safety net of fiscal stimulus without an end in sight to China’s Covid Zero strategy.    

Highlighted by Premier Li Keqiang, who said overnight, “Economic indicators in China have fallen significantly, and difficulties in some aspects and to a certain extent are greater than when the epidemic hit us several in 2020.”    

Dragging the index into negative territory, the big miners on concerns about softening commodity prices. New Hope Corp (NHC) fell 7.5% to $3.79, and Whitehaven Coal (WHC) fell 4.8% to $5.03. Coronado Coal (CRN) fell 2.58% to $2.27. Elsewhere Fortescue Metals (FMG) fell 2.56% to $20.16. Rio Tinto (Rio) dropped 0.9% to $110.97; BHP Group (BHP) fell 0.67% to $42.72. South32 (S32) fell 0.85% to $4.63.

Consumer Staples stocks were another big loser as Graincorp (GNC) fell 2.9% to $9.71, Costa Group (CGC) fell 2.2% to $3.09, and Woolworths (WOW) fell 2.15% to $34.13. Coles fell 2.15% to %17.61.

A mixed day for the finance sector. Westpac (WBC) added 1.8% to $23.96, while the other majors fell led by Commonwealth Bank (CBA) which dropped 0.55% to $105.59, National Australia Bank (NAB) fell 2.4% to $31.59, ANZ fell by 0.1% to $25.62.

The price of gold has slumped back below $1850, taking local gold stocks with it. Northern Star (NST) fell 2.4% to $8.89, Newcrest Mining (NCM) fell 2% to $24.76, Silver Lake Resources (SLR) added 2% to $1.55, Evolution Mining fell 0.65% to $3.79.  

Artificial intelligence data services company Appen (APX) soared ~30% to $8.27 after becoming the target of a A$1.2 billion unsolicited takeover proposal from Telus International. Before the bid, Appen had fallen 43% year to date. Elsewhere Sezzle (SZL), added 6.1% to $0.52, Tyro Payments (TYR) added 5.3% to $1.04, Zip (ZIP) added 2.87% to $0.87c. Wisetech Global (WTC) added 2.6% to $40.89.

A mixed day for Lithium miners, Lake Resources (LKE) added 1.75% to $1.47, Allkem (AKE) added 1.65% to $13.53, Pilbara Minerals (PLS) lifted 1% to $2.80. Vulcan Energy (VUL) fell 1% to $7.18, and Liontown Resources (LTR) fell 0.8% to $1.29.

Technically, the failure of the ASX200 to break above critical resistance at 7200 yet again today brings under review our preferred view for a rally towards 7300. Instead, while below 7200, the risks are rising for a retest of support and range lows 6950/6750 area.

ASx200 Daily Chart 26th of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 26th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Yesterday 07:30 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
December 31, 2024 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
December 31, 2024 01:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.