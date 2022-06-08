ASX200 Afternoon Report June 8th 2022

The ASX200 is trading 21 points higher at 7116 at 3.00 pm Sydney time. A mute rebound after its post RBA thumping yesterday.

June 8, 2022 6:39 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 is trading 21 points higher at 7116 at 3.00 pm Sydney time. A mute rebound after its post RBA thumping yesterday.

While the RBA's forward guidance that accompanied its supersized 50bp rate hike wasn't as clear as its central bank peers, the door is open for a follow up inflation-busting 50bp hike next month and for the RBA's official cash rate to end at 2% by year-end.

The start of a more aggressive RBA hiking cycle on the same day that the ANZ- Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence fell to its lowest level since 2020 on cost-of-living concerns has the potential to become a polar vortex for the ASX200.

The decline in consumer sentiment is set to deepen after a deluge of negative reports this week around higher gas and electricity bills, softening housing prices, and higher mortgage repayments.

The strain of the RBA's more aggressive rate hike cycle has been felt by the Financials. While higher rates will allow the big banks to pass on higher margins, it will weigh on demand for mortgages, lead to greater recession risk and a weaker housing market.

Westpac (WBC) has fallen by 5.5% to $22.12 as it became the first bank to pass on yesterday's rate rise. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) fell 4% to $97.83, National Australia Bank (NAB) fell 3.89% to $28.92. ANZ fell 2.58% to $23.82. Macquarie (MQG) bucked the trend lifting 1.2% to $179.62.

The energy sector is the best performing sector today as crude oil holds around $120 p/b on tight supply and increased demand coming from the re-opening in China and the start of the driving season in the U.S.

Woodside (WDS) has lifted by 3.1% to $33.91, Santos (STO) added 2.9% to $8.72, Origin Energy (ORG) added 1.9% to $6.29, AGL added 1.7% to $8.87, and Beach Energy (BPT) added 1.5% to $1.87.

Gains also for the Industrials as Atlas Arteria (ALX) surged over 16% following news that fund manager IFM had taken a 15% stake in the company. Boral (BOR) lifted by 14% to $3.26 after naming a new CEO. Elsewhere Transurban (TCL) added 2.1% to $14.37. Seven Group Holdings (SVW) added 1.9% to $19.16, and Qantas (QAN) lifted by 1.5% to $5.41.

A fall in U.S yields overnight has helped the IT sector snap a two-day losing streak. Block (SQ2) added 3.45% to $116.47, Wisetech Global (WTC) added 2.8% to $40.84, Xero (XRO) added 2.4% to $82.14, and Life 360 (360) added 1.9% to $3.18. Elsewhere, heavy falls for Sezzle (SZL) and ZIP dropping 11.96% and 5.34%, respectively, after yesterday's announcement by Apple that it's entering the BNPL space.   

Robust iron ore and coal prices have provided support for the Materials sector. Of the iron ore miners BHP Group (BHP) added 2.5% to $47.43, Rio Tinto (RIO) added 2% to $118.89. Fortescue Metals (FMG) added 1.8% to $21.54. Coal miner Yancoal (YAL) added 5.65% to $5.99, Coronado Coal (CRN) added 3.14% to $2.14. Whitehaven Coal (WHC) added 1.66% to $5.51.

The roller coast ride in the Lithium space continues. Vulcan Energy (VUL) fell 4.1% to $6.90, Galan Lithium (GLN) fell 1.56% to $1.27, Allkem (AKE) fell 1.32% to $11.62, and Pilbara Minerals (PLS) fell 1.65% to $2.39.  

Finally, Paladin Energy (PDN) has lifted by 12.8% on news the U.S is seeking to move away from Russian uranium supply.

The expectation of a more aggressive RBA hiking cycle into slowing growth/sentiment is a negative for the ASX200. After rejecting the resistance coming from the 200-day moving average last week near 7300, yesterday's break of support at 7100 indicates that the ASX200 will test the bottom of its nine-month range 6950/6750 area in the coming weeks.

 

ASX200 8th of June

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 8th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.