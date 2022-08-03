ASX200 Afternoon Report August 3rd 2022

The ASX200 trades 24 points lower at 6973 at 3.20 pm Sydney time.

August 3, 2022 6:39 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 24 points lower at 6973 at 3.20 pm Sydney time.

The ASX200 has pared early losses after a quickfire 80-point plunge shortly after the open, sparking memories of the selloff in June.

The weaker session follows losses on Wall Street, and a round of hawkish comments from Fed officials, in response to a dramatic easing in Financial Conditions that followed last week's FOMC meeting.

Financial Conditions consist of stock prices, credit spreads, the U.S dollar and interest rates, all of which have gone the wrong way for the Fed in recent days as it attempts to clamp down on inflation at multi-decade highs.

In that respect, the fall in U.S 10-year yields from 3.5% to 2.5% over the past six weeks is likely done for now. Stock markets will be forced to reacquaint themselves with the headwinds of higher yields and a stronger U.S dollar in the sessions ahead.

This accounts for the fall today in the Consumer Discretionary Sector, led lower by Domino's Pizza which fell 3.3% to $71.44, Star Entertainment fell 2.6% to $3.01, Aristocrat Leisure fell 2% to $34.62, and Wesfarmers fell 1.5% to $46.86.

Falls also for the Financial Sector. Westpac fell 1.45% to $21.68, CBA fell 1.34% to $100.52, NAB fell 0.9% to $30.68, ANZ fell 0.66% to $22.66, while Macquarie fell 1.25% to $176.58.

The energy sector has edged lower ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting, which is likely to disappoint as producers cast a nervous glance toward global recession risks. Santos fell 1.86% to $7.11; Woodside Energy fell 0.77% to $32.43. Beach Energy bucked the trend rising by 0.56% to $1.81.

The IT Sector has been the day's outperformer as it added 2%, helped by the continued renaissance of the BNPL sector. Zip surged 10.25% to $1.35, Sezzle added 6% to $1.13, EML Payments climbed 6.5% to $1.07, Tyro Payments added 7% to $0.83c and Megaport added 5.5% to $8.66.

The Materials sector has gained led by Lynas Rare Earths, which added 7.31% to $9.53. Mineral Resources added 3.9% to $55.16, South 32 added 1.6% to $3.80, FMG added 0.8% to $18.04, and BHP gained 0.13% to $38.63.

Lithium stocks have continued their rebound, led by Lake Resources, which added 8% to $0.87c. Galan Lithium added 6.17% to $1.21, Vulcan Energy added 3.9% to $7.44, and Core Lithium added 2.9% to $1.16.

In theory, the ASX200's second consecutive daily close above 6960 negates the technical damage caused by the selloff in June. However, as the rally in U.S equity markets appears close to completion, we will hold off for the time being on moving to a more positive bias for the local bourse.

ASX200 3rd of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 3rd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Shares market Stocks

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
Today 02:01 AM
Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
Yesterday 10:24 PM
Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
Yesterday 07:34 PM
Gold analysis: Metal nears fresh record but can rally sustain itself?
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
By:
David Scutt
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 14, 2024 05:39 AM
        aus_05
        Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 14, 2024 02:44 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.