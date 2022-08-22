ASX200 Afternoon Report August 22nd 2022

The ASX200 trades 66 points lower at 7048 at 2.30 pm Sydney time.

August 22, 2022 9:39 AM
Research

The ASX200 has dived today, taking its lead from a soft session on Wall Street on Friday, heightened by concerns that a car bomb that killed the daughter of a friend of Putin’s over the weekend might lead to a possible escalation in Ukraine by Russia.

Also playing a part, nerves ahead of this week’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium titled “Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy”, which lends itself relatively easily to another round of hawkish Fed speak and higher yields.

As well as the uncovering of another earnings bombshell. Joining the likes of Beach Energy, Bendigo Bank, Xero and TPG to be re-rated sharply lower this earnings season, Adbri fell -by 17.86% to $2.19 after disappointing half-year results.

The resumption of the uptrend in bond yields has rattled the interest rate-sensitive Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate and IT Sectors.

Flight Centre fell 2.65% to $17.28, Aristocrat Leisure fell 2.5% to $35.43, Dominoes Pizza fell 1.94% to $68.89, and Wesfarmers fell 1.43% to $48.21. Nick Scali added 3.8% to $10.39 after a good earnings report.

Apart from EML Payments which climbed by 10.61% to $1.17 after reporting strong revenues, it’s been a tough day in the office for tech stocks with BNPL names in the firing line. Block fell 6.3% to $107.62, Sezzle fell 6.3% to $0.75c, Zip fell 4.8% to $0.99c.

A decision by Russia’s Gazprom to shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance has driven coal mining stocks higher as buyers scramble for alternative energy supplies. Yancoal added 3.69% to $5.90, Whitehaven coal added 3% to $7.58, and New Hope coal added 0.4% to $4.95.

FMG and BHP recovered from early losses after China’s central bank cut its 5-year Loan Prime rate by 15bp to 4.30%, while the 1-year Loan Prime rate was cut by 5bp to 3.65%. FMG added 0.3% to $19.22. BHP added 0.1% to $41.59. Rio Tinto fell 0.45% to $98.09

A sea of red for the big banks. Westpac fell 1.9% to $21.76, NAB fell 1.1% to $30.57, CBA fell 0.78% to $99.17, ANZ fell 0.8% to $22.92 while Macquarie fell -1.72% to $179.17.

The ASX200 ended last week, rejecting the 200-day moving average, now at 7158. As noted last week, the ASX200 has not closed above the 200-day moving average in 16 weeks, and as suspected, this level bought out the sellers hungry for a piece of the action. While below the 200-day ma, the risks are for a deeper pullback to the 6990/70 area.

ASX200 22nd of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 22nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.