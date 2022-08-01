ASX200 Afternoon Report August 1st 2022

August 1, 2022 5:57 AM
22 views
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 39 points higher at 6984 at 2.45 pm Sydney time.

The ASX200 has started a new week and month on a positive footing, building on its 5.74% gain in July as it clung to the coattails of a wicked rebound on Wall Street.

Today's gains come despite China's growth and geopolitical concerns weighing on U.S equity futures and ahead of tomorrow's RBA Board meeting, which is expected to see the RBA raise its official cash rate for a third consecutive time by 50bp from 1.35% to 1.85%.

The energy sector has been the day best performing sector as the market braces for the outcome of another disappointing OPEC+ meeting as key producers are already struggling to meet existing production targets. Woodside Energy added 2.2% to $32.67, Origin Energy added 1.35% to $6.02, Santos added 1.2% to $7.39, and Beach Energy added 0.85% to $1.83

The Materials sector has gained led by shares of Lynas Rare Earths which added 4.31% to $9.09. BHP added 1.45% to $39.25, South 32 added 1.45% to $3.87, Mineral Resources added 1.43% to $54.51, and Rio Tinto added 1% to $98.83 still trying to reclaim a toe hold above $100.00.

Gains for Healthcare stocks led by Sonic Health Care added 3% to $35.39. Fisher &Paykel added 1.77% to $19.51, Ansell added 1.2% to $26.45, Cochlear added 1.26% to $216.93, and Biotech giant CSL added 1% to $292.73.

A mixed session for tech stocks. The sizzle in BNPL stock Sezzle continued as it added 13.41% to $0.93c and Seek added 1% to $23.18. Elsewhere, Megaport dived 10% to $8.72, Novonix fell 4.6% to $2.70, and Tyro Payments fell 1.8% to $0.81c.

After a 15% rebound from its June lows, the Financial Sector has paused for a breath today as data showed that house prices in July fell at their fastest pace since 1983. Macquarie Bank fell 1.2% to $178.95, ANZ fell -0.87% to $22.70, NAB fell -0.52% to $30.44 and CBA fell 0.2% to $100.58. Westpac bucked the trend as it added 0.3% to $21.56.

Lithium stocks have continued their rebound, led by Lake Resources, which added 7.41% to $0.87c, Allkem added 5.14% to $11.86, Core Lithium added 3.25% to $1.20, and Pilbara Minerals added 2.17% to $2.83.

The ASX200 appears set to post its first daily close above the critical 6940/60 resistance band. A second consecutive daily close above 6960 would negate the technical damage caused by the selloff in June and put the 200-day moving average at 7200 on the radar.

ASX200 1st of august

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 1st, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
By:
Matt Simpson
November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Australian flag
      The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2022 01:49 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.