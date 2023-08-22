ASX 200: higher bond yields generating valuation headwinds

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:54 AM
19 views
Australian flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Australian equities now face competition when it comes to capital flows with yields on 10-year Australian Commonwealth Government Bond yields surpassing those for ASX 200 12-months forward earnings for the first time since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

Australian stocks vulnerable to earnings disappointment

According to the Morgan Stanley Australian equity strategy team, increased competition not only presents headwinds for the broader index, but especially for individual stocks. Even with recent declines, seeing the ASX 200 give back around 80% of the gains achieved from July’s lows, it says the index forward earnings yield sits at 4.2%, towards the bottom of the range its oscillated in for much of the past two decades. In other words, at the aggregate level, the Australian market is not looking particularly cheap.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Given the continued rise in government bond yields, Morgan Stanley warns that earnings execution, rather than multiple expansion, should be more important to near-term stock returns.

Cautious RBA contributing to valuation headwinds

And while higher risk-free rates are challenging valuations for stocks in the near-term, the investment bank says the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) cautious approach to monetary policy tightening, leaving Australia’s cash rate well below policy rates in other developed markets, is contributing to the uplift in Australian bond yields, potentially adding to valuation pressures for stocks longer-term.

“The RBA has acknowledged this directly, stating it is setting policy less restrictive and allowing a slower path of inflation back to target, relative to other central banks,” it says. “The rub, however, is that this reduces the scope for a pivot to policy easing – and indeed the higher bond yield reflects this.”

Australian overnight index swaps currently have around 50 basis points of rate cuts priced in, the smallest amount in the history of RBA easing cycles.

AU 200 trades near the bottom of its recent range

The AU 200 sits towards the bottom of its recent trading range, continuing to find support on dips below 7100. Should that level go, downside support may be found at 7000 and again around 5884, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the pandemic lows to highs. On the topside, 7500 has been a level the index has struggled to overcome convincingly on multiple occasions over the past two years.

Source: Trading View

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: ASX RBA Australia Bonds

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD finds itself at a technical juncture ahead of Jackson Hole
Today 04:07 AM
Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows
Today 03:50 AM
USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USDBRL should reflect Jackson Hole, pessimism about China, economic agenda in Congress and IPCA-15
Yesterday 05:53 PM
Nasdaq leads uncertain markets as higher bond yields undermines valuations
Yesterday 05:23 PM
Gold Price Analysis: Gold to See 6th Down Day as Real Yields Hit 14-Year Highs?
Yesterday 04:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

downtrend chart
Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:50 AM
    Australian flag
    ASX 200: higher bond yields generating valuation headwinds
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:54 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:50 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 battered and bruised: Asian Open – 21st August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 20, 2023 10:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.