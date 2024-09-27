ASX eyes record high, China A50 on track for best week of the year

The China A50 is up an impressive 16% this week already thanks to the latest round of stimulus from China. While this helped the ASX to a degree, it likely needs a soft US inflation report to break and hold above record high.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 26, 2024 11:48 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US growth was revised higher to 3% in Q2, up from 2.5% previously. This shows a resilient economy and should put to bed any fears of a recession (not that it will). PCE prices cooled to 2.5% in Q2, down from 3% previously, which together keeps the soft landing and Fed-easing narratives alive.

I had been seeking some mean reversion lower on Asian indices, but Beijing had other plans with their latest round of stimulus. China has vowed to unleash “necessary fiscal spending” in a bid to meet its 5% growth target this year, and it seems markets believe them this time. Hang Seng futures exploded above the May high and the 20k handle and is now on track for its best week of the year. The China A50 is up 16% this week alone, which is its best week since in 14 years. Copper futures rose 4% to a 10-week high.

S&P 500 futures reached a fresh all-time high during Asian trade, although around half of those gains were handed back by the cash market close.

Bitcoin saw a false break of the August high, promoting a neutral stance as it has already reached my 65k target. Gold also reached yesterday’s $2700 target before the inevitable shakeout ensued. Like it or loath it, gold bugs keep on buying dips, however small.

Headlines that Saudi Arabia had abandoned its unofficial $100 oil target helped WTI crude oil fall in line with yesterday’s bearish bias, and now trades beneath my $68 target. And it may have traded a lot lower were it not for the risk-on rally on China’s latest stimulus.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

Tokyo CPI can provide a 3-week on Japan’s nationwide CPI, so any signs of hotter consumer prices could strengthen the yen (weaken USD/JPY) – at least to a degree – on bets of a more hawkish BOJ.

 

With some speculating that the ECB might be forced to cut again this year, softer sentiment figures form the ESI report could weigh on EUR/USD.

 

However, the key event is clearly PCV inflation. It is not the most volatile of reports so we generally do not see large deviations from the consensus. Core PCE is expected to remain stable at 0.2% m/m, although any figure less than last month’s 2.6% y/y print will be taken as a sign that the Fed have inflation under control and potentially weaken the USD. Also keep an eye on super core PCE (0.2% prior), personal income (04% prior).

20240919usPCE

 

  • 09:30 – JP CPI (Tokyo)
  • 11:30 – RBA financial stability review
  • 11:30 – CN industrial profit
  • 15:00 – JP leading, coincident index
  • 19:00 – EU ESI (European Sentiment Index)
  • 22:30 – US core PCE price index, personal income
  • 22:20 – CA GDP
  • 00:00 – US consumer sentiment (Michigan University)

 

 

ASX 200 futures technical analysis:

The ASX 200 cash market enjoyed its best day in two weeks on Thursday and closed back above 8200. We can expect a gap higher given ASX 200 futures continued higher overnight, and prices are now less than a typical day’s trade from its all-time high.

 

We have a US inflation report looming, and that could suppress volatility today in Asia. If China’s equity markets extend their already-oversized gains today, perhaps the ASX can get a tailwind and have a crack at tis all-time high. But for it to break and hold above 8310, we likely need to see a soft set of inflation figures and resumption of gains on Wall Street.

 

Take note of the bearish divergence on the daily RSI. So as per usual, I am a little suspicions of this market simply breaking to a new high and will be seeking short opportunities around the 8300 level if prices rise ahead of US PCE data.

20240927asx200

 

 

China A50 futures technical analysis:

The gains seen this week on China’s A50 index have been truly spectacular, up 16% in just four days. The weekly chart shows that this weeks rally has more than eradicated the YTD losses and now sits nicely above the May high and 13,000 handle.

 

But we should simply expect a continuation of its current trajectory. Unless Beijing have another round of stimulus which is bigger and better than we’ve already seen, I suspect any upswings will become gradually smaller. Of course, some late-comers may help bid it higher in hopes that it will rise strongly out of the gates, but I feel bulls should remain nimble at these highs.

 

The 13k handle and May high seems like a logical area for bulls to seek a cheeky swing long, but with so many metric stretched they may want to keep their stops tights and targets low.

20240927chinaA50

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session A50 China A50 Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    Yen Rises, Nvidia, Wall Street Falters as US Mulls AI-Chip Export Ban
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 15, 2024 09:53 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY flirts with 150, ASX futures track Wall Street, eyes record high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2024 09:54 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        'Mini stagflation’ sees USD index, EUR/USD falter at key averages
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 10, 2024 09:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.