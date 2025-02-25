Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures

A rise of short bets against bitcoin futures has dragged net-long exposure of asset managers down to a 14-month low last week, according to data from the weekly COT report (commitment of traders).

Asset managers reduced their net-long exposure to bitcoin futures to a 14-month low last week, according to data from the weekly COT report (commitment of traders).

 

  • It was also the fourth consecutive week that they trimmed their gross-long exposure
  • The third week out of four that short bets against bitcoin increased
  • Gross-shorts are now at an 11-week high while gross-longs sit at a 20-week low

20250225cotBitcoin

 

 

This begs the question as to whether asset managers are ahead of the curve, and we’re about to witness a deeper pullback on bitcoin prices. Were this on any other market I would assume so. But asset managers seem to be taking a more cautious approach with bitcoin in recent months, having effectively halved their overall exposure to the digital currency futures market in Q3.

 

Sure, bitcoin could certainly move lower if we’re hit with another wave of risk-off. But I’m not willing to bet that will happen simply because asset managers have once again lightened their load. If anything, they may find themselves chasing the move higher again if prices eventually break to new highs later this year.

 

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in 2025

 

Bitcoin futures (BTC) technical analysis

Bitcoin has failed to extend its rally any meaningful amount having finally met the $100k milestone. One could say it is in a sideway range amid an uptrend (and therefore assumes a bullish breakout). But we could also point to the double top around $110k, and rising bearish selling pressure on the cumulative volume delate (CVM) for the month, which puts us on guard for a break lower.

 

How prices react around $90k is likely key to how it will perform over the near-term. Should prices once again rally from this key level, bulls could target the $100k handle and highs around $110 – a break above which assumes the rally will continue.

 

Whereas a break or daily close beneath $90k could see bitcoin futures perform a deeper correction, with bears potentially eyeing a move to the $80,550 area near the 2021 and March high. At which point, we could reassess its potential to form a swing low and return to its dominant uptrend.

 

Also take note that the weekly bull-flag target around $124.8k remain in play.

20250225bitcoin

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.