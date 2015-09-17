asias markets prepare for the fed 1323282015

It has been an interesting session in Asia as investors prepare for tonight’s all-important policy meeting at the Fed. Equity markets in the region are […]


September 17, 2015 4:58 AM
It has been an interesting session in Asia as investors prepare for tonight’s all-important policy meeting at the Fed. Equity markets in the region are feeding off the positive sentiment in overnight markets, with all major Asian stock market in the black at the time of writing as the Nikkei feeds off increased speculation of further policy easing from the BoJ (the catalyst this time around was soft trade data). The exception is the Shanghai Composite which is struggling to keep its head above water after yesterday’s last minute charge from bulls. In NZ, kiwi bulls were thwarted by softer than expected NZ GDP numbers.

Disappointing GDP numbers hit the kiwi

The NZ dollar fell this morning on the back of bittersweet growth numbers for Q2. The economy expanded 0.4% in last quarter, which is more than the prior quarter 0.2% growth but less than market expectations for a 0.6% rise. Year-on-year the economy grew 2.4% in Q2, missing an expected expansion of 2.5%, and growth in Q1 was revised higher to 2.7%. This data is adding to calls for further easing from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which is current in the midst of a mildly aggressive easing cycle. In fact, one more 25 basis point cut in NZ, which we think will come next month, will bring the OCR back to its lowest ever level and complete the RBNZ’s withdrawal of last year’s tightening cycle.

It seems there’s a policy meeting in the US tonight…

This may be the most important monetary policy meeting of the year so far, at least from a global perspective. The market is juggling the idea of tighter interest rates in world’s largest economy and the potential ripple effects of such action on global asset prices. The US economy is looking more and more primed for tighter monetary policy on the back of a strong labour market and a heightened level of economic activity. The only ingredient missing is inflation, which is a huge part of the policy mix. In fact, the lack of inflation in the US may be enough to keep the FOMC from raising interest rates this time around; the market is only pricing in around a 32% chance of a move tonight.

Inflation numbers out of the US overnight showed that consumer prices dropped into deflationary territory in August. In this kind of environment, it makes sense for the Fed to delay raising interest rates for as long as possible. Also, the market isn’t really expecting the bank to act this time around and if it did it would likely spark substantial and unwanted market volatility. Instead, the bank may use this meeting to pave the way for tighter monetary policy later this year, which could minimise the potential volatility on the back of tonight’s meeting. In saying that, investors have been waiting for this meeting for a long-term and expectations for what the Fed will do have changed week after week, highlighting how uncertain and skittish the market is.

 

