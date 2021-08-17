﻿

Asian Open Will The Power of One Deter RBNZ an Hike

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 17, 2021 6:44 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -34 points (-0.46%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,477.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 60 points (0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,484.47
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -67 points (-0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,678.87

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 27.13 points (0.38%) to close at 7,181.11
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50 index fell -6.04 points (-0.14%) to close at 4,196.40
  • Germany's DAX index fell -3.78 points (-0.02%) to close at 15,921.95
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -18.93 points (-0.28%) to close at 6,819.84

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -282.12 points (-0.79%) to close at 35,343.28
  • The S&P 500 index fell -31.63 points (-0.71%) to close at 4,448.08
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -137.945 points (-0.91%) to close at 15,002.83


Learn how to trade indices


Indices in the red

The risk-off tone set in Asia continued overnight as traders absorbed the fallout and evacuation of Afghanistan, weak China data and the rise in COVID-19 cases. Retail sales also disappointed to further show lack of confidence from consumers (which, if Friday’s weak consumer sentiment was anything to go might have been dollar bearish) although firmer industrial production softened the blow anyway.

But the pattern was simple; sell equites, metals, risker currencies and buy bonds, USD, CHF and JPY. The S&P 500 fell -0.71% to an 8-day low, although recouped around 2/3rd of its early losses after finding support at the 20-day eMA and printing a bullish hammer on the daily chart. 7 of its 11 sectors were in the red, led by consumer discretionary and materials sectors and 70% of its stocks declined. The Nasdaq 100 shed -0.9% with FAANG stocks falling -1.9%.

The ASX 200 extended losses although found support around the 7506.30 high. Sentiment favours a weak start today with next support sitting around 7448, with potential resistance at 7538 and 7582.


ASX 200: Market Internals


ASX 200: 7511 (-0.94%), 17 August 2021

  • Healthcare (0.44%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.73%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 54 (27.00%) stocks advanced, 135 (67.50%) stocks declined
  • 68% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 61% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 57.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 4.71%   -  Domain Holdings Australia Ltd  (DHG.AX) 
  • + 3.84%   -  Steadfast Group Ltd  (SDF.AX) 
  • + 3.76%   -  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd  (FPH.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -10.1%   -  Magellan Financial Group Ltd  (MFG.AX) 
  • -8.97%   -  Breville Group Ltd  (BRG.AX) 
  • -7.59%   -  Lynas Rare Earths Ltd  (LYC.AX) 


Forex: RBNZ cash rate meeting in focus

New Zealand announced a 3-day lockdown due to a single case detected case in Auckland yesterday, and that just may be a record in terms of the lowest threshold for a government to act. And the way the New Zealand dollar tumbled in response suggests this single case may even prevent RBNZ from hiking rates today – an event which markets had already priced in. The 1-month OIS (overnight index swap) fell from around 0.523 on Monday to 0.44 by Tuesday’s close, which means the probability for a +25 bps hike has fallen from approximately 109% to 76%. So it still appears likely, just not the ‘dead cert’ it appeared to be yesterday.

The US dollar was the strongest major on safe-haven flows, with slightly hawkish (less dovish) comments from Powell overnight saying he’s not certain the Delta outbreak will hamper the economic recovery. Although JPY ad CHF pairs also remain firm overall.


So, this places NZD/JPY into focus for today’s RBNZ meeting. The daily chart has seen bearish momentum accelerate out of a corrective channel and fall just short of the July low. Prices have recovered slightly above the 75.27 – 75.58 support zone, and this area may tempt cheeky longs should RBNZ go ahead and raise rates as originally expected. But, if the yen remains bid due to safe-haven flows and RBNZ pull the plug on a hike today (and not hint at a hike any time soon) then we could see NZD/JPY break below 75.27


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities broadly lower:

The Thomson Reuters CRB commodity basket fell -1.8% to a 5-day low, excluding energy it was still -1.6% lower for the day.

Copper futures fell -1.2% to a 1-month low as the Afghanistan fallout and China data dented sentiment for the bronze metal.

Platinum futures remains below the 20-day eMA and rolled over from the 1021 – 1038 resistance zone mentioned in yesterday’s report. Our bias remains bearish below 1038 although last week’s high could also be used to fine tune risk management.

Gold broke its 5-day winning streak to close marginally lower by -0.12% and formed a small Doji on the daily chart. The stronger dollar acted as a headwind but we were sceptical of an extended bullish run whilst it traded below 1789 – 1800 resistance, so we remain neutral for now.

Silver printed a small bearish candle within the 23.78 – 24.00 resistance zone. Should risk-off sentiment prevail we suspect it will be the ‘next shoe to drop’ behind platinum.


Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Equities Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas NZD Central Bank RBNZ

Latest market news

View more
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Today 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Today 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Today 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Today 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA pares gains after hotter PPI
Today 01:10 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
Today 11:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_03
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
By:
David Scutt
Today 10:07 PM
    china_03
    Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:30 AM
      japan_05
      Soft US CPI amplifies downside risk for US yields, USD/JPY and Nikkei
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 12, 2024 02:34 AM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 7, 2024 02:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.