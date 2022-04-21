Asian Open: Wall Street stumbles as Powel confirms 50bps Fed hike in May

The Fed Chair himself, Jerome Powell, has finally confirmed what markets were supposedly expecting anyway with a 50-bps hike.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 22, 2022 12:38 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Thursday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 368.03 points (1.05%) to close at 34,792.76
  • The S&P 500 index rose -65.79 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -278.076 points (-1.99%) to close at 13,720.45

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -13 points (-0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,579.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -390 points (-1.42%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,163.06
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -377 points (-1.82%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 20,305.22
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -91 points (-0.68%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,306.62

 

20220422moversCIA

Speaking at an IMF meeting on the global economy, Jerome Powell said he thinks “it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly” regarding rate hike and that “50 bps will be on the table” at their next meeting in May. Considering markets have all but fully priced this in anyway (along with further 50-bps hikes) then the bigger surprise is that markets reacted as if this was new news. But then finally hearing it from the big man himself seems to have been the confirmation markets sought.

Wall Street was broadly lower with the NYSE FNAG+TM index falling -2.8% and the SOX semiconductor index down-2.7%. Bearish engulfing candles formed on all three major indices, with the Nasdaq leading the way lower by -2% and closing below 14,000. The S&P 500 is back below its 200-day eMA and all of its sectors posted losses, led by energy stocks.

 

ASX 200:

20220422asx200CI

We may not have seen the mean reversion we anticipated yet, but the case is now stronger given the weak lead from Wall Street. A small bullish candle formed yesterday which lacked the enthusiasm to have another crack at the record high, and a break below 7560.6 confirms Wednesday’s bearish pinbar. Given it formed below the record high then a cheeky pullback seems like the higher probability setup over the near-term.

 

20220422moversASXcia

ASX 200: 7592.8 (0.31%), 21 April 2022

  • Industrials (2.23%) was the strongest sector and Info Tech (-2.62%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 3 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 139 (69.50%) stocks advanced, 52 (26.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +9.81% - Challenger Ltd (CGF.AX) 
  • +7.98% - Brambles Ltd (BXB.AX) 
  • +5.05% - LendLease Group (LLC.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -6.94% - Block Inc (SQ2.AX) 
  • -5.93% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX) 
  • -5.78% - Core Lithium Ltd (CXO.AX) 

 

USD index rebounds from 100

Powell’s comments bolstered the US dollar, but only after it reached (and exceeded) our 100 target then rebounding to 100.63. Perhaps we have seen the swing low already. USD/CHF hit a 22-month high, EUR/USD met resistance at 1.0986 and printed a bearish hammer. AUD/USD formed a large bearish outside day and is now less than a day’s ATR away from trend support, making 0.7350 an area to watch heading into the weekend.

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

20220422calendarAEST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ASX Australia 200 Fed

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.