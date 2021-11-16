Asian Open: USD/JPY Hits a 3-Year High Ahead of Japan’s Trade Data

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 16, 2021 10:04 PM
16 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
The pound was a top performer, rising against all its major peers

 

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 19 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,439.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 60 points (0.2%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,868.12
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -48 points (-0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,665.78
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -42 points (-0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,565.01

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -24.89 points (-0.34%) to close at 7,326.97
  • Europe'sEuro STOXX 50 index rose 15.3 points (0.35%) to close at 4,401.49
  • Germany's DAX index rose 99.22 points (0.61%) to close at 16,247.86
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 23.97 points (0.34%) to close at 7,152.60

 

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 54.77 points (0.15%) to close at 36,142.22
  • The S&P 500 index rose 18.1 points (0.39%) to close at 4,700.90
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 120.653 points (0.75%) to close at 16,309.77

 

Strong retail sales in the US saw indices move back towards their record highs a consumers defined any gloom apparent in a recent consumer sentient report. The Nasdaq 100 was a top performer as it tracked yields higher, with futures markets for Japan and Australian pointing towards a firmer open.

 

Dollar buying shows no immediate signs of abating.

We’re in one of those macro moves that comes once or twice a year where momentum makes a mockery over the word “overbought” or “oversold” as markets move seemingly in a straight line. And a stonking retail sales report certainly helped the dollar, as consumers looked past any concerns they may have about their finances suggested in Friday’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The US dollar index is trading just shy of 96.0, although take note of the resistance cluster in the area which includes the upper trend channel. The euro is seemingly headed for 1.1300 and now sits at its lowest level since July 2020, but if it holds above 1.13 then we’d expect the dollar index to stall around 96 (even if only temporarily).

 

UK employment all but confirms a BOE hike in December

Well, against the British pound at least. Yesterday’s employment report for the UK revealed that the employment situation held steady despite the furlough scheme ending in September, with around 1 million people still on it. As this was a key concern for BOE, and the reason they had not raised rates at their last meeting, bets are now on for them to raise rates at their next meeting in December.

The pound was a top performer, rising against all its major peers. GB/NZD was the strongest cross, GBP/CHF hit a 2-week high and retested 1.2500 and EUR/GBP fell to a 2-day low.

 

We’re ‘flagging’ USD/JPY at its 3-year high

USD/JPY hit a 3-yearr high yesterday after breaking out of a bull flag pattern

Rising yields (and relative differentials) have continued to support USD/JPY, which traded to its highest level in over 3-year overnight. We can see on the daily chart that the false break below 113.0 marked its corrective low and yesterday’s range expansion day saw it break out of a flag formation / corrective channel. This also means that momentum has realigned with the strong bullish move preceding the flag, so out bias remains bullish above 113.78 (but prices should hold above yesterday’s low if this is in fact a flag breakout).

 

Wage growth in focus for RBA watcher

There’s little hope of any fireworks today, given the RBA’s overtly dovish stance, but a rise in wages is a key ingredient the RBA want to see (alongside high inflation) to get the hawkish balls rolling. So traders will keep an eye on Australia’s wage growth at 11:30 AEST.

But first, trade data from Japan and machinery orders are released at 10:50. Given growth was worse than expected this week then BOJ would like to see exports and machinery orders excel. Anything short of that simply points to weaker growth in Q4.

 

Precious metals pullback

Gold, silver and platinum are in a corrective phase after their strong gain last week, with all forming bearish engulfing candles at their highs. In some ways it’s a relief as it removes some potential FOMO and perhaps a better entry for bulls to consider reloading as the retracement matures. Platinum is back below $1100, silver has stumbled after failing to hold above $25 and the monthly R1 pivot and gold (arguably the most bullish) has pulled back to $1850 near the monthly R2 pivot. We remain bullish above 1834, which makes a near-term bearish bias but we’d prefer to seek any bullish setups above that level.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

Next PLC was atop performer yesterday on the ASX 200

ASX 200: 7420.4 (-0.67%), 16 November 2021

  • Information Technology (0.18%) was the strongest sector and Materials (-1.66%) was the weakest
  • 1 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 10 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 40 (20.00%) stocks advanced, 150 (75.00%) stocks declined
  • 61% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 47.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 3.71%-Chalice Mining Ltd(CHN.AX)
  • + 2.61%-Virgin Money UK PLC(VUK.AX)
  • + 1.81%-NEXTDC Ltd(NXT.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • -8.68%-Mesoblast Ltd(MSB.AX)
  • -4.39%-Pendal Group Ltd(PDL.AX)
  • -4.05%-Iluka Resources Ltd(ILU.AX)

 

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

Australian wage inflation is released at 11:30 for RBA watcher, but Japan's trade data will also be in focus at 10:50.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices USD/JPY BOE

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 10, 2023 11:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.