Asian Open: Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, 4-day rally on EUR/AUD

Pending inflation data for the US weighed on Wall Street overnight, seeing technology stocks lead the broader market lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 11, 2022 11:01 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Monday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -413.04 points (-1.19%) to close at 34,308.08
  • The S&P 500 index rose -75.75 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -337.051 points (-2.35%) to close at 13,990.21

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down 0 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,485.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -100 points (-0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26,721.52
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 298 points (1.41%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 21,506.30
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -4 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,565.10

20220412moversCIA

Bond yields continued to rise overnight and dampen appetite for equities as traders increasingly expected a 50-bps hike at next month’s FOMC meeting. Fed fund futures are now pricing in an 82.1% chance of a 50-bps hike, which saw the Nasdaq lead the way lower with a -2.35% decline and the Philadelphia semiconductor index (SOX) fall -2.4%. All S&P 500 fell -1.7% and all of its sectors were in the red led by energy and technology stocks, the Dow fell -1.2%.

ASX 200:

The ASX 200 scraped a 0.1% gain after handing back nearly all its earlier gains yesterday. Whilst 65% of its stocks advanced, 5 of its 11 sectors declined which underscores what a mixed bag it was overall. Yet its 1-day reversal pattern, close beneath 7500 and weak lead from Wall Street warns of the potential for weakness today.

Looking over the past week it been a defensive play with the consumer staples sector closing at a year-to-day high, and utilities rising to its highest level since August 2020. Meanwhile, the tech sector touched a 3-week intraday low yesterday and consumer discretionary technology hit a 1-month low. Until we see these pattern reverse it seems likely the ASX 200 will remain in a choppy phase with the potential for a deeper pullback before its trend resume.

20220412moversASXcia

ASX 200: 7485.2 (0.10%), 11 April 2022

  • Financial (0.78%) was the strongest sector and Info Tech (-0.85%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 130 (65.00%) stocks advanced, 54 (27.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +10.14% - Zimplats Holdings Ltd (ZIM.AX)
  • +6.99% - Lake Resources NL (LKE.AX)
  • +5.99% - APM Human Services International Ltd (APM.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -5.8% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX)
  • -5.61% - Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL.AX)
  • -5.36% - A2 Milk Company Ltd (A2M.AX)

Dollar remains firm ahead of inflation data

The US dollar remains strong heading into today’s CPI data from the US. IN fact it is the strongest major month-to-date whilst the Japanese yen remains the weakest, helping USD/JPY rose to within a cast-whisker of the 2015 high overnight. USD/CAD rose to a 3-week high and tested its 200-day eMA from underneath, AUD/USD and NZD/USD hit a 14-day and 18—day low respectively.

The euro was also strong and extended its gains after Macron beat Le Pen in the first round of the French election. EUR/JPY rose almost 1% as it broke out of compression and approached the March high.

20220412euraudCI

EUR/AUD is also on focus as its 4-day rally is now probing trend resistance. It remains in a clear downtrend in the daily chart yet now within a retracement phase, helped by strong sentiment towards the euro after round 1 of the presidential election. Yet the bearish trendline is capping the rally, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement sits around 1.4710 and 20-day eMA at 1.4750. SO there is chance of a pullback from current levels or even a swing high to form, making the 1.4710/50 zone and important area to watch as it is clearly a pivotal level over the near-term.

Euro explained – a guide to the euro   

Commodities performance was mixed

Gold initially touched a 4-week high and intraday break above 1950, yet its reversal and eventual close beneath that key resistance level shows of a hesitancy to properly breakout. Yet demand clearly resides around 1900 as each dip is gladly bought. Silver also saw a decent breakout of trend resistance and probed $25 to revitalise our bullish bias after a month of choppy retracement trading.

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ASX Australia 200 EUR AUD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.