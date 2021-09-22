Asian Open Shakeout on Gold Post FOMC as USD Catches a Bid

Conflicting signals following the Fed’s hawkish meeting saw a volatile shakeout on gold, which ultimately closed lower on the back of a stronger US dollar.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 22, 2021 7:53 PM
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst


Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 14 points (0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,310.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 260 points (0.88%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,899.40
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -43 points (-0.18%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,178.54

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 102.39 points (1.47%) to close at 7,083.37
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 52.68 points (1.29%) to close at 4,150.19
  • Germany's DAX index rose 158.21 points (1.03%) to close at 15,506.74
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 84.27 points (1.29%) to close at 6,637.00

Wednesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 338.48 points (1%) to close at 34,258.32
  • The S&P 500 index rose 41.45 points (0.96%) to close at 4,395.64
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 148.74 points (0.99%) to close at 15,176.51


Learn how to trade indices


Indices

Equity markets rose overnight after the Fed cleared the path for it to begin tapering (potentially in November, unless things change for the worse…) and soothed Evergreen’s contagion fears by saying the issue appears to be “very particular to China”. Stocks liked it.

Read the fundamental and technical takeaways from my colleagues Matt Weller and Joe Perry:

The Dow Jones was the top performer, rising 1% with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 close behind at 0.99% and 0.95% respectively. 9 of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher, led by energy and financials and whilst the index touched a 3-day high it’s found resistance at the 200-day eMA. The VIX fell to 20.87, down from a high of 28.8 3-days ago and VVIX (30-day volatility of VIX) fell at its fastest daily rate in 4-months by -13.14 points.

The ASX 200 has drifted higher for two days since Monday’s selloff, although losses from that day are yet to be recouped. We have a mildly bullish bias today thanks to a stronger lead from Wall Street (and the SPX may have its work cut for a decent rally anyway) but bulls needs to break above 7300 to give an upside move any legs.


ASX 200 Market Internals:


ASX 200: 7296.9 (0.32%), 22 September 2021

  • Energy (2.25%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-0.62%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 114 (57.00%) stocks advanced, 82 (41.00%) stocks declined
  • 65% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 46% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 33% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.14%   -  Sims Ltd  (SGM.AX) 
  • + 5.56%   -  Worley Ltd  (WOR.AX) 
  • + 5.35%   -  Champion Iron Ltd  (CIA.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.49%   -  Premier Investments Ltd  (PMV.AX) 
  • -3.39%   -  Link Administration Holdings Ltd  (LNK.AX) 
  • -2.99%   -  Insurance Australia Group Ltd  (IAG.AX) 


Forex: Commodity FX higher post-Fed

Commodity currencies were the strongest majors overnight, led by CAD and AUD whilst safe-havens JPY and CHF were the weakest as traders dumped safe-havens in favour of riskier assets. In the 48-hourts leading up to FOMC, JPY and CHF had seen solid gains which pretty much evaporated once established that the Fed appear on track to announce tapering in November.

EUR/USD printed a bearish engulfing candle and closed below 1.1700. The US dollar index (DXY) is back above the March high and printed a bullish engulfing candle on the four-hour chart, confirming support around 93.00 in line with its bullish trend on the intraday chart.

We remain bearish on GBP/NZD below Friday’s high, and yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle shows momentum is realigning with that bias, although we’re yet to see a convincing drive below 1.9400. GBP/USD reached our target around the August low, so happy to step aside for now whilst the markets decides how to react around that key level. GBP/CHF initially fell in line with yesterday’s bearish bias and squeezed in a new low, yet momentum reversed we we’re stepping aside.

As for Australia, RBA’s Assistant Governor Michelle Bullock said lending standards and rising household debt had once again caught the eye of regulators, with the RBA noting the patter could “pose risks to the economy”. Are these the first steps towards macro-prudential tools being reimplemented? Perhaps not immediately, but something to consider moving forward.

AUD/USD carved out a potential inverted hammer yesterday yet closed only marginally higher, which keeps 0.7220 support in focus as a break beneath it suggests bears have retained control. AUD/JPY printed a bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart to suggest a low is in pace at 78.86.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities: Oil and gold diverge

The weekly EIA (Energy International Agency) report revealed that US crude stocks fell to levels not seen since 2018 as demand picked up, sending oil prices to a 2-day high. Were it not for the stronger dollar perhaps WTI could have settled closer to $73, but it is at least moving in line with our bullish bias.

Gold was originally rising in line with yesterday’s bullish bias, yet the yellow metal saw a volatile shakeout post-FOMC as the dollar caught a bid on the prospect of a rate hike in 2022 and tapering this year. A bearish hammer has formed the daily chart which closed back below Tuesday’s target of 1780, having found resistance at the 20-day eMA.

On the four-hour chart we can see a bearish engulfing candle respected trend resistance and invalidated a smaller bullish channel. Given it failed on three occasions to close above 1780 then we suspect a top is in place over the near-term, giving us a bearish bias below 1780.


Up Next (Times in AEST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.



Related tags: Equities Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas Gold WTI

Latest market news

View more
Shifting focus to US growth? AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD setups before PCE
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
Yesterday 10:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast SPX is flat after a mixed data drop, MU disappoints
Yesterday 01:36 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AMZN, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA in focus
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Gold and silver forecast: XAGUSD tests key support as bulls eye recovery
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventory Increase vs PCE Data
Yesterday 11:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downward trend
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
      china_02
      Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
        Australian flag
        ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 2, 2024 11:04 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.