Asian Open: Sentiment remains fragile as Omicron spreads

Wall Street traded lower for a second day on Friday and sentiment is likely to remain weak following further warnings over the weekend over the severity of Omicron.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 19, 2021 10:16 PM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia’s ASX 200 index closed at 7,429.30 on Friday
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed at 28,455.60 on Friday
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 23,954.91 on Friday
  • China'sA50 Index closed at 15,969.88 on Friday

US Friday close:

  • The Dow Jones fell -532.16 points (-1.48%) to close at 35,365.44
  • The S&P 500 rose 95.08 points (2.08%) to close at 4,686.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 479.503 points (3.03%) to close at 16,325.66

20211220moversCI

Equity markets are not exactly following the usual path of Santa’s rally as we’d hoped. Omicron continues to spread like the plague, with reports surfacing that Boris Johnson is considering full lockdown in the UK over Christmas and Dr Fauci yesterday warning that ‘raging’ Omicron will strain US hospitals. US equity markets fell for a second day on Friday following the hawkish comments from the Fed’s Waller and Omicron concerns, with the Dow Jones leading the declines with a -1.5% fall. The S&P 500 fell -1% and the Nasdaq was off by -0.4%.

Hang Seng clings to key support

20211220hsiCI

 

With sentiment lower it also paints a bleak picture for Asian indices and brings the Hang Seng into focus as it clings to a key support level. HSI has been in a downtrend since the February 2020 high, back when the pandemic was just beginning to gain momentum across Asia. It trades within a bearish channel and a recent pullback met resistance around the November low and monthly pivot before momentum turned and forced prices back to the September low, a break beneath which brings the May 2020 low into focus near the monthly S1 pivot point.

 

Read our guide on the Hang Seng Index

Hawkish comments from Waller sent the dollar higher on Friday

The US dollar was the strongest major on Friday thanks for hawkish comments from Waller. He bluntly said that the “whole point” of accelerating the pace of tapering was to accommodate a hike in March. The dollar traded higher against all major peers with commodity FX baring the brunt and seeing NZD and CAD falling around -1% whilst AUD fell -0.8%.

Several engulfing candles appeared across major FX pairs on Friday. USD/CAD closed to a YTD high and NZD/USD closed to a YTD low. The US dollar index rebounded from 95.85 support and closed above its 10 and 20-day eMA’s. Its bullish triangle may have failed yet its bullish trend on the daily chart remains very much intact.

Bearish hammer on gold

Gold’s bullish rally took the yellow metals above 1810 on Friday for this first time this month, yet momentum turned to see gold close back beneath 1800 and the monthly pivot point. At this stage we suspect it is part of a minor correction / pause over a reversal so are now looking for a low volatility retracement within Thursday’s range and to identify a corrective low. Silver also stumbled on Friday and closed beneath 22.60 resistance after a false break above it on Friday.

 

How do you trade gold on forex markets?

ASX 200 Market Internals

The ASX 200 is trying to hold above 7300 and is touch and go as to whether it can succeed. Like elsewhere, Omicron cases are on the rise in Australia and Queensland reintroduced masks, although as of yet no restrictions have been implemented which is a supporting feature to the ASX. Should that change of course it piles on the pressure.

20211220moversASXci

ASX 200: 7304 (0.11%), 19 December 2021

  • Materials (1.2%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-3.88%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 95 (47.50%) stocks advanced, 99 (49.50%) stocks declined
  • 57.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 41% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 48% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 5.59% - Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST.AX)
  • + 5.55% - Iress Ltd (IRE.AX)
  • + 5.53% - Champion Iron Ltd (CIA.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -8.51% - Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (DHG.AX)
  • -7.63% - Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX)
  • -7.25% - Life360 Inc (360.AX)

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

We have a quiet calendar today so expect Omicron headlines to dictate sentiment for traders.

20211220calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.