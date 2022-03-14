Asian Open: Peace talks weigh on commodities, AUD and NZD

Supply chain concerns were so last week it seems, with a bulk of key commodity markets (including gold) moving lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 14, 2022 9:29 PM
Quarry and various stones
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Monday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell 105 points (0%) to close at 32,945.24
  • The S&P 500 index rose -31.2 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -255.19 points (-1.92%) to close at 13,046.64

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -61 points (-0.85%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,088.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 10 points (0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,317.85
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -526 points (-2.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 19,005.66
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -141 points (-1.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,222.62
20220315moversCI

A fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russian officials were held via video link overnight. Whilst they’re yet to produce any solid results, they are deemed as step in the right direction and hope remains a resolution can be found. And those hope have removed a key pillar of support for commodity prices which surged last week on supply disruption.

The US piled the pressure on China during ‘intense’ meeting in Rome to not provide military aid to Russia, with the White House warning of ‘significant consequences’ if they do. Yet despite these positive developments, Wall Street traded lower as investors were allowed to refocus their negative energy on the prospects of multiple Fed hikes.

Peace talks weigh on commodities

WTI slipped to $100, meaning it has fallen over -23% from its 14-year high set last Monday. And with that we’re now seeing calls for $50 oil – just one week after seeing calls for $200. We think both of these scenarios are far-fetched, but over the neat-term it could range around $90 - $110.

Gold fell to a 6-day low and is now down around -5.8% from last week’s high. Yet in context of its 16.4% rally from the January low, it could still be part of a healthy pullback. And trader positioning last week showed that large speculators and managed funds remain long the metal, and we doubt they’ve all gone scrambling for cover because of a small retracement.

ASX 200:

20220315moversASXci

The ASX printed a gain with conviction yesterday, by opening at the day’s low and closing at the high. And with despite a weaker lead from Wall Street we suspect it can defy gravity, as it generally has done these past two weeks, and challenge 7200 today.

ASX 200: 7149.4 (1.21%), 14 March 2022

  • Financial (2.46%) was the strongest sector and Materials (-0.34%) was the weakest
  • 10 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 1 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 147 (73.50%) stocks advanced, 43 (21.50%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +7.39% - Latitude Group Holdings Ltd (LFS.AX)
  • +6.56% - Pendal Group Ltd (PDL.AX)
  • +6.16% - Virgin Money UK PLC (VUK.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -7.47% - Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN.AX)
  • -4.41% - Chalice Mining Ltd (CHN.AX)
  • -4.17% - Nickel Mines Ltd (NIC.AX)

Euro rallies on peace talk hopes

Sometimes, a little can go a long way and that appeared to be the case with the stronger euro overnight. Rising across the board, euro printed bullish outside days against all majors. The US dollar was the second strongest major and traded higher against all majors except the euro, as traders refocussed on the prospects of multiple rate hikes.

AUD and NZD were dragged down with commodities and the stronger US dollar. NZD/USD fell to a 2-week low in line with yesterday’s bearish bias, and our target remains either 0.67 or trend support from the January low (whichever comes first). USD/JPY closed above 118 for the first time since January 2017 and is less than a day’s trade away from hitting a 6-year high.

20220315audusdCI

If commodities continue to weigh on the Aussie and traders remain bid the dollar, a break of trend support seems inevitable. Bearish momentum is also on its side having formed a lower high and strong impulsive move lower. Still, there chance of a ounce back above 72c but, as long as prices remains beneath the 0.7240 support zone, our bias remains bearish and for a run towards 0.7100. Whereas a break above 0.7245 invalidates our bearish bias and assumes the trendline remains valid.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220315calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.