Asian Open: Omicron detected in around one third of US states

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 5, 2021 10:09 PM
20 views
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia’s ASX 200 index closed at 7,241.20 on Friday
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed at 28,029.57 on Friday
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 23,766.69 on Friday
  • China'sA50 Index closed at 15,607.09 on Friday

European Friday close:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -6.89 points (-0.1%) to close at 7122.32
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50  index fell -27.87 points (-0.68%) to close at 4080.15
  • Germany's DAX index fell -93.13 points (-0.61%) to close at 15169.98
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -30.23 points (-0.44%) to close at 6765.52

US Friday close:

  • The Dow Jones fell -59.72 points (-0.17%) to close at 34,580.08
  • The S&P 500 fell -38.67 points (-0.85%) to close at 4,538.43
  • The Nasdaq 100 fell -278.721 points (-1.74%) to close at 15,712.04
20211205moversCI

Weak payrolls and Omicron weighed on sentiment

Wall Street was lower on Friday after a weaker-than-expected Nonfarm payrolls report, with concerns over the Omicron variant only adding to the selling pressures. Only 210k jobs were added in November, not even half was to the 556k expected, although the unemployment rate did fall to a post-pandemic low of 4.2% from 4.5%. Over the weekend it was reported that the Omicron variant has now been detected in around one third of all states, although the Delta strain remains the dominant strain. The S&) 500 E-mini futures markets is trading around -0.8% lower.

The Russell 2000 has met resistance at its 200-day eMA and fell -2.1%, the S&P 500 is back below its 50-day eMA and fell -0.86%, as is the Nasdaq 100 which fell -1.7%. Last week tech stocks were down around -2% with the FANG+ index off by -5.9% and sits at a 1-month low.

Safe-haven currencies shined last week

Safe-haven currencies such as JPY and CHF prospered last week as the Omicron variant continued to dominate headlines. The Australian dollar was the weakest major currency last week, falling -1.67% to close below 70c and at its lowest level since July 2020. Despite the stronger employment report from Canada, combined with a weak US employment report, USD/CAD closed to its highest level since January. Weak oil prices weighed on the Canadian dollar which also saw it close lower for the week alongside NZD and AUD. A bearish wedge is forming on USD/CHF which is confirmed with a break below 0.9100. The US dollar index remains in a corrective phase, and Friday’s Doji below -6.43 resistance has us on guard for another dip lower.

Gold gets a bid during risk-off trade

20211205asxCI

The WTI January futures contract remains below the 200-day eMA after twice testing it last week. The Brent futures contract met a similar fate and closed below $70 for the first time since late September as demand concerns rise alongside Omicron concerns. Gold was bid during Friday’s risk-off session and closed the day with a bullish engulfing candle and Doji above support on the weekly chart. Silver printed a bullish outside day / bullish hammer which suggest exhaustion at the lows.

ASX 200 Market Internals:

20211205moversASXci

The ASX 200 continues ricochet between 7200 and 7300 with each day last week printing either a bullish or bearish hammer. Range-trading strategies remain the preferred choice until we see a daily close above 7337 or below 7154.

ASX 200: 7241.2 (0.22%), 05 December 2021

  • Utilities (0.07%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-0.09%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 118 (59.00%) stocks advanced, 75 (37.50%) stocks declined
  • 52.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 30% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 23% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 3.79% - Pro Medicus Ltd (PME.AX)
  • + 3.34%  -Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Ltd (SOL.AX)
  • + 3.09% - Corporate Travel Management Ltd (CTD.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -8.61%  -TPG Telecom Ltd (TPG.AX)
  • -4.70% - Codan Ltd (CDA.AX)
  • -4.22% - Kogan.com Ltd (KGN.AX)

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20211205calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices ASX Covid and Trading

Latest market news

View more
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM
Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
Today 08:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:45 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:42 PM
      Research
      S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:00 AM
        Research
        Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 08:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.