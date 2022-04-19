Asian Open: IMF slash global growth forecasts, gold enters correction

Citing Western sanction on Russia and ‘higher for longer inflation”, the IMF cut global growth by -0.8 percentage points for 2022.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 19, 2022 11:34 PM
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Tuesday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 499.51 points (1.45%) to close at 34,911.20
  • The S&P 500 index rose 70.52 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 299.493 points (2.15%) to close at 14,210.26

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 0 points (0.54%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,565.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 160 points (0.59%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,145.09
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -9 points (-0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 21,018.76
  • China's A50 Index futures are up 17 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,741.22

 

20220420moversCIA

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) cropped their global growth forecast by nearly a full percentage point (ppt), which now sits at 3.6% for 2022 versus 4.4% previously. A sharper deceleration of China and Western sanctions on Russia were cited along with concerns that inflation will be higher for longer.

The US was downgraded by -0.3 ppt, whilst Germany and the Euro Area were downgraded by -1.7 and -1.1 ppt’s respectively. Russia’s forecast was lowered by -11.3 ppt to 8.5 (2.8 previously) in 2022.

 

Fed members continue to beat the 50bps hike drum

Fed member Charles Evans now sees a case for at least two 50-bps hikes this year but ruled out the need for a 75-bps hike, which is a hawkish upgrade from the dove who just a month ago didn’t see the need for hikes larger than 50-bps. Yet Raphael Bostic seems less confident the economy will be strong enough to warrant such aggressive hikes and cited the IMF downgrade as a reason to be cautious.

 

The yen continues to tumble

20220420audjpyCI

Traders continue to look part verbal interventions from Japan’s Ministry of Finance and push the yen decisively lower. EUR/JPY rose 1.6% to a 6-year high, USD/JPY rose 1.5% to a fresh 20-year high although AUD/JPY was the strongest performer at 1.8% on the day and printed a strong close out of a classic continuation pattern. The breakout of the ascending triangle is a classic bullish setup, but we do question if it looks almost ‘too good’, as sometimes the obvious pattern tend to fail. Either way it is close enough to 96 for bulls to be tempted for a move to that level potentially today. 

Word on the street is that 130 is the new line in the sand for USD/JPY (previously 125) and the pair trades less than one day’s ATR from it. We should therefore be cautious on yen pairs as central bank intervention from BOJ (Bank of Japan) can prompt instant and rather unpleasant bouts of volatility.

 

Commodities lower, gold enter corrective phase

Lower growth forecasts from IMF weighed on commodities as it reignited demand concerns. WTI is back below $103 after meeting resistance at its monthly pivot point on Monday. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has pulled back from its near 8-year high and metals were also broadly lower.

20220420goldCI

We noted the potential for gold to move lower in yesterday’s video, and it has since fallen to a 6-day low. A bearish pinbar formed on Monday as the metal struggled to hold onto earlier gains when it tried to break above 2,000. Given the importance of this round number, we have confidence in it holding over the near-term. But as fund managers increased their long exposure last week we think the move lower is simply part of a retracement. For now we would like to see prices hold below 1965 (monthly pivot point) and move towards our initial target is around 1925, in the middle of a previous congestion zone.

How to start gold trading

 

ASX 200:

The ASX 200 rallied for a third session and closed to its highest level since January the 6th. Energy stocks were the best performer on the day although we expect them to face selling pressure today with lower oil prices overnight.

20220420moversASXcia

ASX 200: 7565.2 (0.56%), 19 April 2022

  • Energy (1.26%) was the strongest sector and Health Care (-0.66%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 3 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 120 (60.00%) stocks advanced, 72 (36.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +13.9% - Lake Resources NL (LKE.AX)
  • +9.09% - Core Lithium Ltd (CXO.AX)
  • +5.88% - Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (CWY.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -3.5% - Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL.AX)
  • -2.7% - Block Inc (SQ2.AX)
  • -2.6% - Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN.AX)

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

20220420calendarAEST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ASX Australia 200 Gold IMF AUD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.