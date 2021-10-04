Asian Open Debt Ceiling Weighs on Equities RBA Meeting Up Next

Wall Street hit new lows overnight as the US government remain on track to default without increasing the debt ceiling. The Nasdaq fell over 2% and led the declines.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 4, 2021 11:14 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
How markets performed yesterday by New York close

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -68 points (-0.94%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,210.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -380 points (-1.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,064.89
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -29 points (-0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,007.37

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -16.06 points (-0.23%) to close at 7,011.01
  • Europe'sEuro STOXX 50 index fell -38.89 points (-0.96%) to close at 3,996.41
  • Germany's DAX index fell -119.89 points (-0.79%) to close at 15,036.55
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -40.03 points (-0.61%) to close at 6,477.66

 

Monday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -94 points (-3.2354%) to close at 34,002.92
  • The S&P 500 index fell -56.58 points (-1.3%) to close at 4,300.46
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -319.742 points (-2.16%) to close at 14,472.12

 

Indices:

Wall Street hit new lows overnight as Joe Biden conceded he cannot guarantee the government will not breach the debt limit. Currently they are on track to default in two weeks. Traders are also likely squaring up ahead of a busy data week and earnings season, whilst concerns linger over weak growth in an inflationary environment. The S&P 500 slipped -1.3% and touched its lowest level since Mid-July with 7 of its 11 sectors trading lower, led by technology and communication services sectors. Tech stocks slid -2.% and the Dow fell -0.9%.

Daily Volatility on the ASX 200 has remained elevated for the past week, yet its direction has flipped over the past 4-days. This could be indicative of a turning point or simply a corrective shakeout before losses resume. But until the market tips its hand then traders of the cash index may want to remain nimble whilst prices remain within the 7180 – 7300 range.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

ASX 200 relative to its top 3 performers yesterday

ASX 200: 7278.5 (1.29%), 04 October 2021

  • Financials (2.55%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-0.49%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 154 (77.00%) stocks advanced, 43 (21.50%) stocks declined
  • 62% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 40.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 33% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 9.61%-Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd(FLT.AX)
  • + 8.64%-IDP Education Ltd(IEL.AX)
  • + 6.19%-Alumina Ltd(AWC.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • ·-5.36%-Sealink Travel Group Ltd(SLK.AX)
  • ·-4.14%-Redbubble Ltd(RBL.AX)
  • ·-3.23%-Kogan.com Ltd(KGN.AX)

 

Forex:

CHF/JPY was the strongest pair yesterday

The dollar corrected for a third consecutive session, which saw the US dollar index (DXY) touch a 4-day low and retest the August high. The daily trend remains bullish above the 93.00 low which still allows plenty of wriggle room as part of this correction, although it’s plausible it may struggle to rally ahead of Friday’s NFP report.

 

CHF was the strongest major currency as it sucked in safe-haven flows from lower equity markets. CHF/JPY was the best performing pair, rising 0.86% by its high and moving 200% of its 10-day ATR. A bullish engulfing candle has formed above the 200-day eMA and trend support and shows the potential to break trend resistance.

 

USD/JPY fell for a third day after rallying to 112 and breaking a 6-day winning streak. It’s trying to form a base around 110.90 – 111.00 but we may need to wait for NFP until we see which way this one really wants to break.


The RBA hold their monetary policy meeting today and reveal their decision at 14:30 AEDT. No change of rate is expected until 2024 according to the latest Reuters poll, and bond buying will continue into Q3 of 2022. So expectations for fireworks at today’s meeting remain low, to say the least.

 

Commodities:

Oil prices turned higher again after OPEC+ confirmed they will maintain their decision to gradually increase oil output. Brent futures broke above $80 for the first time in nearly 3-years whilst WTI futures broke above the October 2018 high.

 

Gold printed its second bullish outside candle over three days by yesterday's close

Gold printed another bullish outside candle yesterday after find support at the June low / 1750 area. Thursday printed an elongated bullish engulfing / outside candle to strongly hint a significant low had occurred at 1721.71, and yesterday’s close broke above trend resistance. We are now waiting for a break above yesterday’s high (which would also break above the monthly pivot point). This then brings 1787, 1800 and 1820 resistance levels into focus for bulls.

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

The RBA announce their interest decision at 14:30 AEDT, although no change is expected

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold DXY Forex Indices Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.