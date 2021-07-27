﻿

Asian Open China Rout Weighs on Wall Street AU CPI Up Next

A combination of weaker equities across Asia, the pending FOMC meeting and month-end flows knocked Wall Street from its highs overnight.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 27, 2021 6:34 PM
China flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -31 points (-0.42%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,400.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -410 points (-1.47%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,560.22
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 206 points (0.82%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,292.43

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -29.35 points (-0.42%) to close at 6,996.08
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50  index fell -37.76 points (-0.92%) to close at 4,064.83
  • Germany's DAX index fell -99.85 points (-0.64%) to close at 15,519.13
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -46.68 points (-0.71%) to close at 6,531.92

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -85.79 points (-0.24%) to close at 35,058.52
  • The S&P 500 index fell -20.84 points (-0.48%) to close at 4,401.46
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -168.98 points (-1.12%) to close at 14,956.97


Learn how to trade indices


Indices:

US indices closed the day lower as traders squared up positions ahead of the FOMC meeting and month-end, whilst sentiment took a knock from China’s stock market rout. Chinese companies listed on US stock markets were under selling pressure due to the regulatory crackdown from Beijing over the weekend, with rumours circling that US funds were pulling money out of China’s markets. Alibaba (BABA) fell to a 16-month low.

Tech stocks led the decline with the Nasdaq-100 falling over -2% early in the session during its worst session in two months, before closing -1.1% on the day. The S&P 500 fell -0.47% led by communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. The Dow Jones (DJI) took it within its stride and fell just -0.38%, closing above 35k for its third day in history.

The ASX 200 rose to a record high overnight to finally see it break out of its 1-month range, in line with its bullish trend. However, futures point to a soft open around 7400 and its prior record high, which could prove to be a pivotal level this session.


ASX 200 Market Internals:


ASX 200: 7431.4 (0.50%), 27 July 2021

  • Materials (1.58%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-0.98%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 87 (43.50%) stocks advanced, 103 (51.50%) stocks declined
  • 67% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 56.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 54% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.5%   -  OZ Minerals Ltd  (OZL.AX) 
  • + 6.4%   -  BlueScope Steel Ltd  (BSL.AX) 
  • + 4.3%   -  Virgin Money UK PLC  (VUK.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -6.25%   -  A2 Milk Company Ltd  (A2M.AX) 
  • -5.47%   -  Crown Resorts Ltd  (CWN.AX) 
  • -4.48%   -  Nuix Ltd  (NXL.AX) 


Forex: JPY strongest major during risk-off trade

The Japanese yen was the strongest major currency overnight as it sucked up safe-haven inflows from China’s stock market rout, whilst commodity currencies were the weakest during a classic risk-off play. USD/JPY shed -0.56% to a five-day low, NZD/JPY and CAD/JPY were the largest losers of the day whilst GBP/NZD was the strongest gainer.

The British pound was the second strongest currency which surged at the daily FIX at 15:00 BST (when forex benchmarks are calculated). The reasons for the pound’s sudden pop but it shows a demand for the currency, although month-end-flows could play a part. As for Covid the UK enjoyed a sixth consecutive day of falling new cases.

GBP/USD held above 1.3772 support before rallying to a high of 1.3895, just shy of our 1.3900 target. GBP/AUD rose to its highest level since May 2020, EUR/GBP fell to an 8-day low and is close to testing the July low.

AUD pairs are in focus ahead of today’s inflation data for Q2 at 11:30 AEST. Trimmed mean CPI, the RBA’s preferred gauge, is forecast to rise to 1.6% YoY from 1.1% and to rise to 0.5% QoQ from 0.3%. Whilst the Aussie has bounced from its lows recently, a weak print could cement a swing high on place for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY. AUD/NZD has found support at the February low of 1.0540 but this could come under threat with a weak print. Conversely it may make the preferable long for bulls to consider, should inflation surprise to the upside.


AUD/JPY is within an established downtrend on the daily chart, although five of the past six sessions have been part of a countertrend move. Yet the combination of the small bearish hammer, hanging man reversal and bearish outside candle suggest a swing high may have formed at 81.66. Furthermore, resistance has been found at the 200 and 10-day eMA and the recent retracement failed to retest the February low.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities: Metals bend under bearish sentiment

Silver prices finally rolled over during risk-off trade after finding resistance at the 200-day eMA three days in a row. Our bias remains bearish beneath the 25.45 high with the lows around $14 in focus. Keep in mind that silver (and gold) prices will be sensitive to the FOMC meeting which may turn out to be a volatile event.

Gold remains very much range-bound ahead of the FOMC meeting where we expect volatility (and hopefully a directional break) to occur.

Palladium futures fell to a 5-day low and settled just above 2602, not far from our target around 2550.


Up Next (Times in AEST)


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas Gold AUD ASX CPI Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect
Today 04:51 AM
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Today 03:39 AM
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
Today 02:28 AM
USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
Yesterday 05:15 PM
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Yesterday 01:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_04
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:15 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    DAX analysis: German index tests 18K support ahead of ECB and more US inflation data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:30 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 06:16 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        S&P 500 outlook: Stocks ease ahead of US CPI and bank earnings
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 9, 2024 05:52 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.