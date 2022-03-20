Asian Open: Best week for equities in 16-months, silver bears eye $24

US Friday close:

The Dow Jones rose 274.13 points (0.8%) to close at 34,754.93

The S&P 500 rose 51.45 points (1.17%) to close at 4,463.12

The Nasdaq 100 rose 301.481 points (2.14%) to close at 14,420.08

Asian Indices:

Australia’s ASX 200 index closed at 7,294.40 on Friday

Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed at 26,827.43 on Friday

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 21,412.40 on Friday

China'sA50 Index closed at 13,792.44 on Friday

European Friday close:

UK's FTSE 100 index rose 19.39 points (0.26%) to close at 7404.73

Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 17.12 points (0.44%) to close at 3902.44

Germany's DAX index rose 25.03 points (0.17%) to close at 14413.09

France's CAC 40 index rose 7.72 points (0.12%) to close at 6620.24

It was a strong finish for Wall Street on Friday after rallying for four consecutive days. The S&P 500 posted its best weekly gain since November 2020 and formed a bullish engulfing week. But the Nasdaq 100 was the week’s best performer, rising 8.4% and hitting a 4-week high. Friday was also its most actively traded day since December, which adds to our bullish bias outlined in Thursday’s video where we took a closer look at volume analysis. The Nasdaq closed marginally above its 50-day eMA and now has the 200-day less than a day’s ATR away at 14,688.

ASX 200:

Technology and stocks led the ASX 200 higher last week, which is quite ironic considering technical issues on the ASX24 led to a trading halt on Thursday. Still, it rallied a cool 3.3% to close at the high of the week during its most bullish week in 12-months. 7300 is its next hurdle ahead of the 7358.3 high and we favour a run to 7400 before 7200 is retested (Should sentiment allow).

ASX 200: 7294.4 (0.60%), 20 March 2022

Energy (2.22%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Disc (-0.82%) was the weakest

8 out of the 11 sectors closed higher

3 out of the 11 sectors closed lower

4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index

118 (59.00%) stocks advanced, 68 (34.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

+8.52% - Coronado Global Resources Inc (CRN.AX)

+8.28% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX)

+7.82% - Home Consortium Ltd (HMC.AX)

Underperformers:

-8.06% - Megaport Ltd (MP1.AX)

-5.9% - Abacus Property Group (ABP.AX)

-4.86% - Judo Capital Holdings Ltd (JDO.AX)

Carry trades led the way

AUD and NZD were the strongest majors last week, and both printed bullish outside candles. JPY was the weakest which made AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY the best performing crosses and rose to a 4.5 year high and 5-month high, respectively.

USD/JPY closed above 119 for the first time since February 2016. The Canadian performed well on Friday thanks to a strong retail sales report, rising 3.2% y/y and helping CAD/JPY hit a 6-year high. EUR/CAD also broken out of the symmetrical triangle pattern we highlighted in Friday’s European open report and began forming a potential bear flag on the four-hour chart at the end of the session on Friday.

Gold loses its shine

At -3.2%, it was gold’s worst week in nearly 9-months. Resistance was found around 1950 before prices dipped lower on Friday and close beneath its 20-day eMA. Whilst it remains unclear whether we have seen a corrective low or not (from its fall from grace just beneath its record high), we can see that downside volatility has subsided, and Wednesday’s hammer just above the 50-day eMA and around 1900 also suggests a low has occurred, but we need momentum to turn higher to confirm. It's one to watch this week, regardless.

Swing high in place for silver?

We’ve noted a potential swing trade short on silver’s daily chart. Last week it invalidated its bullish channel before pulling back to respected the broken trendline as resistance. A bearish engulfing candle formed on Friday at a 38.2% Fibonacci level to suggest a swing high as formed, which could be part of a 3-wave countertrend move (with Thursday’s high being the end of the 2nd wave). Our bias remains bearish below 25.54 and downside target include Wednesday’s low and 24.00. The reward to risk could be improved if bears fade into minor retracements within Friday’s range.

