Asian Open: Best day for WTI in 22 months on supply concerns

Warnings of Russian oil supply shortages fuelled a bullish rally on WTI of over 8%, during its best day since May 2020.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 17, 2022 10:03 PM
Energy
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Thursday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 417.66 points (1.23%) to close at 34,480.76
  • The S&P 500 index rose 53.81 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 161.815 points (1.16%) to close at 14,118.60

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 27 points (0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,277.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 10 points (0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26,662.89
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -218 points (-1.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 21,283.23
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -30 points (-0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,594.35

20220318moversCI

Russia is reported to have made no further progress on their advance on Ukraine, with senior officials pointing to signs of low morale among Russia’s troops. Joe Biden is to speak to Xi Jin Ping today for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine and is expected to warn the Chinese leader against aiding Russia in any way.

Wall Street extended its rally for a third day which saw the S&P 500 lead the way with a 2.5% rally. All 11 sectors posted gains, led by energy and materials sectors. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% and closed above 14k, the Dow was up 1.2% and closed above its 50-day eMA.

ASX 200:

Trading on ASX24 was halted yesterday due to technical issues but all systems are now back up a running.

Energy and materials stocks are expected to outperform today in light of rising commodity and (in particular) oil prices overnight. 7200 is a key level of support over the near-term, with the 7340/58 resistance zone in focus for bulls.

20220318moversASXci

ASX 200: 7250.8 (1.05%), 17 March 2022

  • Info Tech (3.55%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (-0.62%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 2 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 143 (71.50%) stocks advanced, 44 (22.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +10.14% - Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX)
  • +7.46% - Novonix Ltd (NVX.AX)
  • +6.6% - Magellan Financial Group Ltd (MFG.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -4.46% - Coronado Global Resources Inc (CRN.AX)
  • -4.08% - Meridian Energy Ltd (MEZ.AX)
  • -2.39% - Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL.AX)

Best day for WTI since May 2020

20220318wtiCI 20220318wtiFX

Yesterday was oil’s most bullish day since May 2020. And when you consider it was trading around $20 back then, that’s quite some achievement. The excitement stemmed from warnings from IEA that up to 3 million bpd of Russian oil could be cut off, allowing oil to rally over 8%. WTI found support at its 50-day exponential MA and closed above its 20-day before finding resistance around $104. Today we’d be keen on seeking dips towards $99.20 / Wednesday’s high, for a break above $104 to brings historical highs around $110 into focus.

Commodities bounce

China’s vow to provide more stimulus provided commodities a new lease of life overnight. Copper rallied over 2% for a second day, palladium rose from tis 50-day eMA and palladium is back above $1000.

The Aussie rebounds with commodities

The Australian dollar retained its lead of FX majors yesterday after a strong employment report (and very hawkish Fed) increased the pressure on RBA tighten policy sooner. A broad rebound in commodity markets also played its part in the Aussie’s success. AUD/USD rose to just shy of 74c, AUD/CHF has risen to a 5-month high although met resistance at its 50-month eMA and trades just below the October 2021 high.

GBP/AUD fell to a 4-day low after traders were disappointed with a cautious 25-bps hike from the BOE. Rates were hiked to 0.75% yet concerns over the outlook, which stemmed from high energy costs, was the reason the Governor himself to dissented. Some traders were also expecting 50 bps hike, resulting in a weaker pound against all majors except the dollar.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220318calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices ASX Australia 200 WTI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.