Asian Open ASX 200 Cautiously Rises to Resistance

The ASX 200 has printed two small bullish candles since Thursday’s sell-off. Now at a pivotal resistance zone, we’re waiting for momentum to reveal its next directional move.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 13, 2021 6:30 PM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down 14 points (0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,425.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 100 points (0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 30,547.37
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 42 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,855.81

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 39.23 points (0.56%) to close at 7,068.43
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50 index rose 19.18 points (0.46%) to close at 4,189.53
  • Germany's DAX index rose 91.61 points (0.59%) to close at 15,701.42
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 13.16 points (0.2%) to close at 6,676.93

Monday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -269.09 points (-0.0076%) to close at 35,100.00
  • The S&P 500 index rose 10.15 points (0.23%) to close at 4,468.73
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -6.245 points (-0.04%) to close at 15,434.50


Learn how to trade indices


Indices:

It was a mixed picture on Wall Street with large cap indices initially falling for a fifth day, before recovering in the final hours of the session to post indecision candles (Doji’s). The Nasdaq 100 was down slightly at -0.04% whilst the S&P 500 rose 0.23%. Weighing on sentiment are expectations that the US corporate tax rate will be increased to 26.5% from 21%, although energy stocks led the way higher to throw support under the broader market.

The ASX 200 has gently retraced back to an important resistance zone around 7430-7440, where the 50-day eMA and swing lows reside. Given the strong momentum which broke trend support last week, it remains possible the final corrective low from the August high is not yet complete so we’re waiting to see if bearish momentum returns. The four-hour chart shows a bear-flag forming on the four-hour chart, although futures markets are suggesting the index will open higher around 7425. A break below 7389 assumes bearish resumption whilst a direct break above 7440 brings 7476 and / or the broken trendline into focus for bulls.


ASX 200 Market Internals:


ASX 200: 7425.2 (0.25%), 13 September 2021

  • Materials (1%) was the strongest sector and Real Estate (-0.41%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 96 (48.00%) stocks advanced, 91 (45.50%) stocks declined
  • 64.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 79.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.3%   -  Pilbara Minerals Ltd  (PLS.AX) 
  • + 5.4%   -  Silver Lake Resources Ltd  (SLR.AX) 
  • + 5.4%   -  Lynas Rare Earths Ltd  (LYC.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.5%   -  Omni Bridgeway Ltd  (OBL.AX) 
  • -3.1%   -  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE  (URW.AX) 
  • -2.7%   -  Redbubble Ltd  (RBL.AX) 


Forex:

The US dollar index (DXY) failed to hold on to earlier gains and printed a bearish pinbar and potential double top at 92.86. This coincided with EUR/USD seeing a false break below 1.1800 before closing with a bullish pinbar just above the key level.

There’s plenty of data this week ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting, so we expect the dollar to remain sensitive to incoming data as traders try to decipher whether they will begin to scale back QE. The biggest data point in tonight’s US session is inflation data at 22:30 AEST.

Australian business sentiment is scheduled for 11:30 AEST today. Confidence has fallen for three consecutive months after reaching a peak in April, contracted in July and there’s a decent chance it will fall further today given extended lockdowns and rising COVID-19 cases in the two largest states (New South Wales and Victoria). RBA’s Assistant Governor Ellis speaks at 10:00 AEST and then Governor Lowe speaks at 12:45 AEST.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities:

Oil prices broke to a 6-week high and WTI closed above $70 as hurricane Ida continued to weigh on supply. Whilst it is a step in the right direction for our bullish bias, volume was below average and it only just closed above last week’s high. So bulls need to firmly gain control sooner than later to avoid prices retreating back into range.  

Silver fell to a 2-week low and found support at the 23.50 low before erasing earlier losses. A bullish pinbar on the daily chart warns of a minor rebound, although our bias remains bearish beneath 24.40 and its target just above 23.0.


Up Next (Times in AEST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.



Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas WTI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Did the ECB Jump the Gun on Rate Cuts?
Today 02:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
June 7, 2024 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
June 7, 2024 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
June 7, 2024 06:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_03
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
    Research
    ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 5, 2024 11:02 PM
      china_07
      USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 02:16 AM
        stocks_04
        VIX logs wild swings in open interest (again), S&P 500 seeks direction
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 4, 2024 02:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.