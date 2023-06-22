USD/JPY hits fresh 7-month high as central banks maintain hawkish mode

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 22, 2023 11:40 PM
78 views
Uptrend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Short-term bond yields rose overnight as central banks warned that more hikes are coming
  • Jerome Powell said hikes will come at a “careful pace” but one or two more may be on the horizon when speaking with the US senate
  • Following the surge of UK core inflation to 7.1% y/y on Wednesday, the BOE hiked by 50bp to take rates to 5%
  • Whilst no forward guidance was provided, another 25bp hike in August seems very likely with the potential for another two further out (at a minimum)
  • The SNB opted for the 25bp consensus to take rates to 1.75%, and expectations are for anther 25bp hike in September
  • With central banks maintaining a hawkish stance whilst still fighting inflation, it certainly keeps the pressure on the RBA to hike a further two or three more times
  • It also means price action could be scrappy for forex markets as central banks continue their ‘race to the top’ of higher rates / higher currency
  • EUR/USD’s break above 1.1000 was short lived, and pulled back to 1.0950 by the close (around the mid point of Wednesday’s range)
  • USD/CAD extended its losses to a a fresh 9-month low, although bearish volatility is already subsiding
  • AUD/USD held above Wednesday’s hammer low, so we see upside potential within yesterday’s range for today for a purely technical play
  • Gold fell to a 3-month low and looks set to head for $1900, with $1919 and $1924 providing potential resistance levels for bears to consider fading into
  • Oil prices felt the strain of recessionary fears with WTI falling back within its $67 - $73 range and closing below $70
  • European shares bore the brunt of Powell’s speech and the BOE’s 50bp hike, sending the DAX beneath our 16k target before recovering most of the day’s losses by the close
  • Despite fears elsewhere, US indices remain the optimists with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 forming bullish engulfing days

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:30 – AU manufacturing and services PMI
  • 09:50 – JP nationwide CPI
  • 10:30 – JP manufacturing and services PMI
  • 16:00 – UK retail sales

 

20230623moversCI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • Most bearish day for the ASX 200 in three weeks
  • All 11 sectors were lower, led by IT and real estate
  • Volumes were low relative to the bearish candle (lack of fresh sellers)
  • Whilst it closed below 7200, a positive lead from Wall Street could soften the blow today
  • SPI futures point towards a flat open
  • Intraday support level includes 7100, 7147, 7145
  • Resistance includes 7200, 2746

20230623asxglanceCI

20230623asx200

 

USD/JPY daily chart:

Back in November, a soft US inflation report saw markets lower bets for Fed hikes, and the USD/JPY plunged nearly 4% and left a ~300-pip liquidity gap (an area where little or no trading activity took place). These areas can act as a vacuum when prices re-enter them, and USD/JPY did just that on Thursday. Divergent policies and rising yield differentials remain supportive of USD/JPY, so unless the BOJ or MOF verbally intervene and talk of ‘currency volatility’, an initial move to 145 / 145.1 seems plausible. The bias remains bullish above 140.90, although the November high may provide support if prices pull back. And this could increase the potential reward to risk ratio for an anticipated move higher, within the liquidity gap.

20230623usdjpyCI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open USD/JPY Australia 200 Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 12, 2023 10:41 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2023 10:58 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI Crude Oil rally stalls below resistance, ASX 200 to hold above 7k?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 10:31 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.