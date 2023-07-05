Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 6, 2023 12:05 AM
42 views
Federal reserve building
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The FOMC minutes showed that members were not as ‘unanimous’ for a pause as previously indicated, as some supported a 25bp increase and “almost all” agreed more tightening was likely needed
  • Fed fund futures now suggest am 88.7% probability of a 25bp Fed hike this month, and a 47.7% chance of another hike in November
  • With markets now deeming the Fed to be more hawkish than previously thought, the US dollar was the strongest major as it tracked bond yields higher and Wall Street indices were slightly
  • EUR was the weakest major and closed beneath 1.0900 with a bearish engulfing day, a bullish outside day formed on USD/CAD and AUD/USD rolled over from its 200-day EMA to close at the low of the day
  • Gold felt the strain of the hawkish minutes and higher yields, forming a bearish engulfing / outside day with its high in the 1932-1938 resistance zone
  • With market coming around to a more hawkish Fed, they may be more sensitive to stronger US data – so any strength in tonight’s US employment figures or ISM services report could send gold back towards 1900
  • There was a risk-off tone towards the end of yesterday’s Asian session leading into Europe as China’s services PMI data showed the economy continues to lose momentum
  • Services PMI expanded, but at its slowest pace in five months at 53.9 which was down -3.2 points m/m – its fastest pace in nine months
  • European indices fell for a third day with its pace accelerating, brining into doubt whether the prior two-day was merely a pullback (the DAX has now erased all of Friday’s but is holding just above 15,900)

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 11:30 – Australian trade data
  • 21:00 – US job cuts, 22:50 – ADP employment, 10:30 – jobless claims
  • 23:45 – Services PMI

 

20230706moversCI

  

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 snapped a 3-day winning streak due to weak PMI data from China
  • A bearish inside candle formed on the daily chart A weak lead from Wall Street and lower SPI futures points to a soft open of around -0.5%
  • 7253.2 could be a pivotal level today (Tuesday’s low, 5th June high)
  • Today’s bias is bearish as the ASX could be weighed down by bearish sentiment from Asian indices
20230706asxglanceCI

20230706asxfutures

 

 

Gold daily chart:

The bearish engulfing / outside day closed at the low of the day, and its high met resistance at the 50-day EMA and May lows. Prices are retreating slightly higher, so bears could seek to fade into any minor rallies within the lower third / half of yesterday’s range to anticipate a potential break of yesterday’s low, with a view for it to move towards 1900. A strong set of US employment data or ISM survey could help push gold lower.

 

20230706goldCI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Australia Trade Ideas Asian Open Gold

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 12, 2023 10:41 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2023 10:58 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI Crude Oil rally stalls below resistance, ASX 200 to hold above 7k?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 10:31 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.